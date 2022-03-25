Commonwealth Hotels Promotes Erika Wilson as General Manager of the Candlewood Suites Indianapolis South

COVINGTON, Ky., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Erika Wilson has been appointed the general manager of the Candlewood Suites Indianapolis South. Ms. Wilson brings over 10 years of hospitality experience to her new role as general manager having previously served as the property's sales manager since joining the Candlewood Suites Indianapolis South in 2018.

An experienced leader in both operations and service, Ms. Wilson built her career by her dedicated sales management experience. She is adept at effectively leading teams and developing future leaders through training and mentoring. Prior to joining the Candlewood Suites Indianapolis South, Wilson served in various leadership roles in the Indiana market. Ms. Wilson is a graduate of the Commonwealth Hotels CU University class of 2020 and was also awarded the Employee of the Quarter Award.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 61 properties with nearly 7,600 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

