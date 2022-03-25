Lumen Technologies to Present at the New Street Research and BCG "Fiber to the Future" Global Infrastructure Conference

DENVER, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wes Gibson, senior vice president, Mass Markets Sales & Marketing at Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), will present at the New Street Research and BCG "Fiber to the Future" Global Infrastructure Conference on March 29. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 2:20 p.m. EDT.

About Lumen Technologies and the People of Lumen:

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 500,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences.

Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com /home, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks in the United States.

