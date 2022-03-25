Memberful, named as one of 10 Leading Companies with Most Disruptive Solutions in 2021 by Analytics Insight

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Memberful , a membership software that helps creators, entrepreneurs, podcasters, and educators create sustainable businesses, has been named a Leading Company with the Most Disruptive Solutions in 2021 by Analytics Insight.

Analytics Insight magazine is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinions from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by innovative companies across the globe.

Analytics Insight's list "10 Leading Companies with Most Disruptive Solutions" features top companies and their leaders providing a disruptive solution within their industry. Drew Strojny, CEO of Memberful, and the Memberful team have cemented themselves as a trusted source and leader in subscription-based membership software. Memberful offers creators and entrepreneurs complete control and ownership of their content, audience, finances, and everything related to their membership business. Its decentralized solution to a membership program allows creators and entrepreneurs to possess confidence knowing their livelihood is entirely in their own hands.

"It's an honor to be included in Analytics Insight's Leading Company with Most Disruptive Solutions in 2021 list. At Memberful, we're passionate about providing simplified software for subscription-based membership that allows you to own your audience and distribute your content without the challenges of algorithms, shadow bans, low organic visibility, and demonetization," explains Tiffany Perko, Head of Marketing at Memberful. "We provide our customers with the ability to monetize their passions easily."

Memberful has been featured on Tech Crunch , JumpStart Magazine , The Verge , and more.

About Memberful:

Memberful is a membership software that helps creators, entrepreneurs, podcasters, and educators create sustainable businesses. Through tools that empower customers to reach a larger audience and make a living out of what interests them most, Memberful makes running a successful membership-based business easy.

