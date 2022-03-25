New Media Brand Designer Home Tours Gives An Inside Look at the World of Interior Design

The Best Home Decor Content is Now on YouTube

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new YouTube series providing an inside look into the luxury design world launches today, March 25, 2022. The channel, which is called ' Designer Home Tours ' will avoid traditional home tour content (celebrity houses, DIY videos and real estate) and instead interview interior design and architecture professionals on the work that goes into multi-million dollar homes.

Designer Home Tours Logo (PRNewswire)

A variety of aesthetics and property types will be toured through the series; ranging from modern New York apartments to a waterfront Maryland compound, and is directed at an audience interested in learning more about the thought, ideas and problem solving that goes into creating a well-designed home. The first episode will follow Boston-based interior designer Liz Caan through the Georgian colonial that she renovated during the pandemic. Additional episodes will feature nationally published interior designers and architects whose work has been featured in publications such as The New York Times and Architectural Digest.

This new media brand is launching at a time when video focused social platforms such as TikTok have taken over.

"Existing video channels with a home decor focus are posting record numbers because of the pandemic, and a number of design brands and new media companies are flocking to start creating content on YouTube. Instagram's pay-for-play model makes it cost prohibitive to build a content business, and TikTok's audiences and time limitations skew towards a younger demographic," says Laura Bindloss, founder of Designer Home tours and New York based public relations and social media agency, Nylon Consulting .

The series will release episodes weekly on Fridays at 8:30 am EST.

