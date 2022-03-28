ANDREW PRICE ANNOUNCED AS NEW OPERATIONS DIRECTOR OF AQUA ILLINOIS

Area manager promoted for exceptional leadership and demonstrated expertise in the industry

KANKAKEE, Ill., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqua Illinois announced this week that esteemed leader Andrew Price has been promoted to the role of operations director, effective March 28, 2022.

"We are delighted to have Andrew move into this leadership role for our statewide operations," said Bob Ervin, president, Aqua Illinois. "He is a true leader, known for his professionalism and dedication to Aqua's mission to provide and protect Earth's most essential resource, water. We look forward to all the ways he will continue to innovate and optimize the services we provide across the state."

Price embodies Aqua's core values of integrity, respect and the pursuit of excellence. His extensive expertise includes a 17-year tenure at Aqua, which began in 2005. He joined the organization as a meter technician and advanced to the roles of water treatment operator and field supervisor/distribution manager before rising to his most recent mantle as area manager in 2019. A dedicated driver of operational excellence, his ongoing contributions are evident in Aqua Illinois' approach to safety, compliance and customer care.

"I am thrilled to assume the role of operations director," said Price. "My career at Aqua has granted me the ability to improve infrastructure and provide water service that directly impacts our customers and the communities we serve. I am committed to expanding on that work while equipping our talented Illinois team to continue raising the bar in our industry."

Price's responsibilities will include fostering strong community partnerships and streamlining processes to better serve the 273,000 water and wastewater customers entrusted in our care.

Price attended Franklin University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He went on to receive his Master of Business Administration in Strategic Leadership from Olivet Nazarene University. Price currently sits on the Vermilion Advantage Board and Executive Committee, as well as the OSF Community Council Board and the Boys & Girls Club Board of Directors. His certifications include the Danville Area Community College Leadership Series and Leadership Tomorrow.

Aqua Illinois is a subsidiary of Essential Utilities Inc. Founded in 1886, Aqua Illinois currently provides water and wastewater services to approximately 273,000 people in 70 communities and 13 counties. To learn more, please visit aquaamerica.com/our-states/illinois.aspx.

