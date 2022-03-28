ASHLEY PARTNERS WITH A SENSE OF HOME TO SUPPORT A SOLUTION TO HOMELESSNESS

Furniture Donation to a local Los Angeles organization as a part of Ashley's "Home on Tour" Event

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Ashley wrapped up the first stop on their "Home on Tour" Series across the US, they have partnered with local Los Angeles organization, A Sense of Home, to donate over $30,000 in product to aid in the solution to homelessness in the Los Angeles area.

Ashley (PRNewswire)

A Sense of Home strives to prevent homelessness by creating first-ever homes for youth aging out of foster care with donated furniture and home goods. Their organization has implemented a unique and proven model with a 100% success rate. All of their recipients have maintained housing stability and have greater improved outcomes than peers who have not been able to receive support from their services. Among beneficiaries, these youth have reported feeling equipped to take on life's challenges and have felt hopeful about their future.

"ASOH is thrilled with the Ashley donation as it will contribute to the creation of five inspired homes and change the lives of up to ten young people," said Georgie Smith, Founder and CEO. "We are thrilled with our partnership with Ashley and look forward to our continued work together in improving outcomes for youth aging out of foster care."

On March 25th, Ashley hosted guests at Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in the heart of LA, where they transformed this iconic venue into an immersive experience for over 2,000 attendees. Engaging with product vignettes and unique brand experiences, the space was furnished with top product introductions to inspire guests to revamp and re-energize their favorite spaces. All of the furniture featured throughout this event will be used at A Sense of Home to furnish living spaces and homes for those seeking assistance from their organization.

What began as a random act of kindness, has adapted into a community greater than what founders could have imagined. Together, more than 1,500 former foster youth and children have been helped and over 700 homes have been created. A Sense of Home envisions a home full of hope, dignity, and love, a world where furniture and appliances are never sent to landfills, but always given a second life. "Ashley is grateful to be a part of this vision and partner with A Sense of Home to help positively impact the lives of youth in the Los Angeles community," said Kelly Davis, Senior Director of Marketing Strategy at Ashley. "We are confident that this furniture donation will help continue the success in all that ASOH is doing in their community!"

About Ashley

Ashley is committed to being your trusted partner and style leader for the home. This commitment has made Ashley the largest retail furniture store brand in North America and one of the world's best-selling furniture store brands with more than 1,075 locations in 64 countries.

Start designing your dream home today. Visit Ashley online at www.ashley.com "Like" Ashley on Facebook, follow on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, or see our design-focused boards on Pinterest

About A Sense of Home

A Sense of Home strives to prevent homelessness by creating first-ever homes for youth aging out of foster care with donated furniture and home goods. 50% of those struggling with homelessness are former foster youth. The homeless crisis can only end through prevention.

For more information, visit https://asenseofhome.org/

Contact:

Carolina Meneses

cmeneses@ashleyfurniture.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ashley HomeStores, LTD.