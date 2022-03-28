Ellomay Capital Reports Publication of Financial Statements of Dorad Energy Ltd. for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

TEL-AVIV, Israel, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American: ELLO) (TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe and Israel, today reported the publication in Israel of financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 of Dorad Energy Ltd. ("Dorad"), in which Ellomay currently indirectly holds approximately 9.4% through its indirect 50% ownership of U. Dori Energy Infrastructures Ltd. ("Dori Energy").

On March 27, 2022, Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd. (f/k/a U. Dori Group Ltd.) (the "Luzon Group"), an Israeli public company that currently holds the remaining 50% of Dori Energy, which, in turn, holds 18.75% of Dorad, published its annual report in Israel based on the requirements of the Israeli Securities Law, 1968. Based on applicable regulatory requirements, the annual report of the Luzon Group includes the financial statements of Dorad for the same period.

The financial statements of Dorad for the year ended December 31, 2021 were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Ellomay will include its indirect share of these results (through its holdings in Dori Energy) in its financial results for this period and will include the financial statements of Dorad in its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021. In an effort to provide Ellomay's shareholders with access to Dorad's financial results (which were published in Hebrew), Ellomay hereby provides a convenience translation of Dorad's financial results.

Dorad Financial Highlights

Dorad's revenues for the year ended December 31, 2021 - approximately NIS 2 , 104 million.

Dorad's operating profit for the year ended December 31, 2021 - approximately NIS 269 million .

Dorad's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 note that following the outbreak of the coronavirus (Covid-19) in China in December 2019, and the spreading of the coronavirus to many other countries in early 2020, there has been a decline in economic activity in many regions of the world, as well as in Israel. The spreading of the coronavirus caused, among other things, a disruption in the supply chain, a decrease in global transport volume, traffic and employment restrictions declared by the Israeli government and other governments around the world, as well as declines in the value of financial assets and commodities in markets in Israel and around the world. Dorad notes that it is complying and acting according with the guidelines of the Israeli Ministries of Energy and Health on dealing with the coronavirus crisis, including preparations of the operation and maintenance employees of the power plant and shift work as required. Dorad's financial statements further note that in light of the crisis, there is a certain decrease in the electricity consumption of various customers, and there is also a certain decrease in the demand of the Israel Electric Company and such reduction has not resulted in a material effect at this time. Dorad notes that it is continuously examining its potential methods of action in the event of a material decline in its income as a result of the spread of the coronavirus.

Based on the information provided by Dorad, the demand for electricity by Dorad's customers is seasonal and is affected by, inter alia, the climate prevailing in that season. The months of the year are split into three seasons as follows: the summer season – the months of July and August; the winter season - the months of December, January and February; and intermediate seasons – (spring and autumn), the months from March to June and from September to November. There is a higher hourly demand for electricity during the winter and summer seasons, and the average electricity consumption per hour is higher in these seasons than in the intermediate seasons and is even characterized by peak demands due to extreme climate conditions of heat or cold. In addition, Dorad's revenues are affected by the change in load and time tariffs - TAOZ (an electricity tariff that varies across seasons and across the day in accordance with demand hour clusters), as, on average, TAOZ tariffs are higher in the summer season than in the intermediate and winter seasons. Due to various reasons, including the effects of the spread of Covid-19 and the economic impact of such spread and of actions taken by governments and authorities, the results included herein may not be indicative of full year results in the future.

A translation of the financial results for Dorad as of December 31, 2021 and 2020 and as of and for the each of the three years ended December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019 is included at the end of this press release. Ellomay does not undertake to separately report Dorad's financial results in a press release in the future. Neither Ellomay nor its independent public accountants have reviewed or consulted with the Luzon Group, Dori Energy or Dorad with respect to the financial results included in this press release.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe and Israel.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:

Approximately 7.9MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel ;

9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 860MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;

51% of Talasol, which owns a photovoltaic plant with a peak capacity of 300MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain ;

Groen Gas Goor B.V., Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V. and Groen Gas Gelderland B.V., project companies operating anaerobic digestion plants in the Netherlands , with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million (with a license to produce 7.5 million) Nm3 per year, respectively;

83.333% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel .

For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including regulatory changes, the decisions of the Israeli Electricity Authority, changes in demand, technical and other disruptions in the operations of the power plant operated by Dorad and changes in the prices of natural gas and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Dorad's operations and projects, including in connection with reductions in the consumption of electricity by Dorad's customers and the Israeli Electricity Company, delays in supply of gas, steps taken by Israeli authorities, regulatory changes, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Dorad's facilities (and in the price of oil and electricity, and technical and other disruptions in the operation of Dorad), in addition to other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business that are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Kalia Rubenbach (Weintraub)

CFO

Tel: +972 (3) 797-1111

Email: HilaI@ellomay.com

Dorad Energy Ltd. Statements of Financial Position



December 31 December 31

2021 2020

NIS thousands NIS thousands Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 201,860 247,079 Trade receivables 248,844 297,719 Other receivables 40,289 21,401 Total current assets 490,993 566,199





Non-current assets



Restricted deposit 480,476 433,265 Prepaid expenses 33,235 35,230 Fixed assets 3,378,466 3,526,839 Intangible assets 6,038 5,402 Right of use assets 57,530 60,113 Total non-current assets 3,955,745 4,060,849





Total assets 4,446,738 4,627,048





Current liabilities



Current maturities of loans from banks 280,753 242,098 Current maturities of lease liabilities 4,622 4,535 Trade payables 324,532 309,380 Current tax liabilities 21,795 - Other payables 7,100 3,808 Financial derivatives 268 2,993 Total current liabilities 639,070 562,814





Non-current liabilities



Loans from banks 2,356,785 2,561,302 Other Long-term liabilities 15,834 - Long-term lease liabilities 48,871 50,858 Provision for dismantling and restoration 50,000 50,000 Deferred tax liabilities 192,676 200,298 Liabilities for employee benefits, net 160 160 Total non-current liabilities 2,664,326 2,862,618





Equity



Share capital 11 11 Share premium 642,199 642,199 Capital reserve for activities with controlling shareholders 3,748 3,748 Retained earnings 497,384 555,658





Total equity 1,143,342 1,201,616





Total liabilities and equity 4,446,738 4,627,048







Dorad Energy Ltd. Statements of Profit or Loss



2021 2020 2019

NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands Revenues 2,103,911 2,407,221 2,700,766







Operating costs of the power plant





Energy costs 428,051 522,110 708,662 Electricity purchase and infrastructure services 1,053,997 1,185,225 1,208,223 Depreciation and amortization 225,715 237,575 214,248 Other operating costs 114,360 155,368 151,116







Total cost of power plant 1,822,123 2,100,278 2,282,249







Profit from operating the power plant 281,788 306,943 418,517







General and administrative expenses 24,502 24,926 20,676 Other incomes 11,603 1,279 -







Operating profit 268,889 283,296 397,841







Financing income 4,694 3,056 4,237 Financing expenses 219,013 157,428 192,881







Financing expenses, net 214,319 154,372 188,644







Profit before taxes on income 54,570 128,924 209,197







Taxes on income 12,844 29,622 47,873







Profit for the year 41,726 99,302 161,324

Dorad Energy Ltd. Statements of Changes in Equity









Capital











reserve for











activities with









Share controlling Retained





Share capital premium shareholders earnings Total equity



NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands For the year ended December 31, 2021

























Balance as at January 1, 2021

11 642,199 3,748 555,658 1,201,616













Dividend to the Company's shareholders

- - - (100,000) (100,000) Profit for the year

- - - 41,726 41,726













Balance as at December 31, 2021

11 642,199 3,748 497,384 1,143,342













For the year ended December 31, 2020

























Balance as at January 1, 2020

11 642,199 3,748 576,356 1,222,314













Dividend to the Company's shareholders

- - - (120,000) (120,000) Profit for the year

- - - 99,302 99,302













Balance as at December 31, 2020

11 642,199 3,748 555,658 1,201,616













For the year ended December 31, 2019

























Balance as at January 1, 2019

11 642,199 3,748 415,032 1,060,990













Profit for the year

- - - 161,324 161,324













Balance as at December 31, 2019

11 642,199 3,748 576,356 1,222,314

Dorad Energy Ltd. Statements of Cash Flows





2021 2020 2019



NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands Cash flows from operating activities:







Profit for the year

41,726 99,302 161,324 Adjustments:







Depreciation, amortization and fuel consumption

228,099 241,288 239,323 Taxes on income

12,844 29,622 47,873 Financing expenses, net

214,319 154,372 188,644



455,262 425,282 475,840









Change in trade receivables

48,875 (4,959) 5,238 Change in other receivables

(18,888) 1,284 25,394 Change in trade payables

22,926 16,627 (57,719) Change in other payables

3,292 (6,700) 4,543 Change in Other long-term liabilities

15,834 - -



72,039 6,252 (22,544)









Net cash provided by operating activities

569,027 530,836 614,620









Cash flows from investing activities:







Proceeds from (payment for) settlement of financial derivatives

392 (4,318) (4,551) Insurance proceeds in respect of damage to fixed asset

- - 8,336 Investment in long-term restricted deposits

(53,175) (6,000) (14,000) Investment in fixed assets

(72,530) (48,309) (60,476) Investment in intangible assets

(2,020) (4,738) (939) Interest received

1,584 3,046 4,213









Net cash used in investing activities

(125,749) (60,319) (67,417)









Cash flows from financing activities:







Repayment of lease liability principal

(4,624) (4,523) (8,513) Repayment of loans from related parties

- - (17,704) Repayment of loans from banks

(210,449) (195,359) (189,893) Dividends and exchange rate paid

(100,000) (123,739) - Interest paid

(162,781) (170,003) (182,435)









Net cash used in financing activities

(477,854) (493,624) (398,545)









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(34,576) (23,107) 148,658









Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and







cash equivalents

(10,643) 4,165 143 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

247,079 266,021 117,220



















Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

201,860 247,079 266,021

