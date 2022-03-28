FFUPs Launches A Line of Unapologetically Indulgent Puffs

The snack brand debuts a fresh take on puffs, both in classic and new flavors

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FFUPs , the new innovative snack brand, launches its line of puffs, available in five savory and sweet flavors: Semi-Historic Sour Cream & Onion, Professional Salt & Vinegar, Grocery Store Cheddar, Unambiguous Cinnamon Toast, and Instant Hot Chocolate. FFUPs (puffs spelled backwards, but wrong) are crunchy and flavorful, and put texture, seasoning, and taste at the forefront, rather than health claims and the nutritional profile. Founded by self-proclaimed snack expert Sam Tichnor, FFUPs aims to be a stand out in the snack category with nostalgic and decadent flavors, and the ideal crunchy, yet light, craveable texture. Created for the junk-food fanatic, FFUPs are available for nationwide shipping on FFUPs.com.

FFUPs launches with five not healthy, just delicious cravable flavors made with high quality ingredients, including:

Semi-Historic Sour Cream & Onion - a crunchy and savory bite doused in classic sour cream & onion seasoning

Professional Salt & Vinegar - an ideal balance of piquant and salty

Grocery Store Cheddar - the most craveable version of a classic cheddar puff

Unambiguous Cinnamon Toast - coated with the warm, sweet, and nostalgic flavor of cinnamon sugar

Instant Hot Chocolate - reminiscent of classic hot-cocoa powder, this puff is sweet, with hints of chocolate and mini marshmallows

FFUPs are available for national shipping on FFUPs.com , and can be ordered in packs of six bags for $35 and twelve bags for $59. Follow along for further details at @eatFFUPs .

About FFUPs founder, Sam Tichnor

Sam Tichnor grew up in a family of entrepreneurs outside of Boston. A CPG veteran, Sam spent most of his career working at Harry's, the highly-disruptive men's personal care brand. While at Harry's, Sam had hands-on involvement with fundraising and strategic planning, in addition to projects ranging from retail launches, to in-house brand incubation as a member of Harry's Labs, and more. By 2020, Sam felt that he had gained a sharp perspective on how to build a brand in the modern era. After roaming the snack aisle in his local grocery store, Sam's idea for FFUPs was born. He noticed something was missing - a puffs brand that was not focused on health claims, with the flavor variety found in other snack categories. Sam has built FFUPs with the consumer in mind, as a groundbreaking snack brand with nostalgic and craveable flavors made for the junk-food connoisseur.

