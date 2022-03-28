Jackpocket Welcomes Tony Vartanian as Chief Growth and Revenue Officer

Jump Ramp Games Founder Joins Leadership Team to Support Rapid Market Expansion

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket, the leading third-party app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, today announced that growth marketing and digital consumer products veteran Tony Vartanian has joined the company as Chief Growth and Revenue Officer. In this newly-created leadership role, Vartanian will drive new product and revenue opportunities, including the launch of new gameplay formats, new interactive gaming content, partnerships across digital and retail verticals, and monetization strategies across both current and new product offerings.

Vartanian comes to Jackpocket from Jump Ramp Games, a top 10 app publisher and leading mobile-first performance advertising network. As founder and CEO he scaled the growth and monetization for Jump Ramp's owned apps as well as those of partners across mobile gaming, e-commerce, fintech and entertainment. In 2019, the company was acquired by mobile and casual gaming pioneer MobilityWare where he was a member of the leadership team focused on a forward-looking competitive strategy for the company. His responsibilities included rethinking product strategy, monetization and direct partnerships, alongside the integration of Jump Ramp's Advertising & Monetization platforms, CDP, Customer and Marketing Automation platforms and Data/AI capabilities. Throughout his career, Tony has partnered with some of the fastest growing startups and recognizable brands to digitally transform their businesses through product innovation leveraging strong data and technology leadership.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tony to the team and bring his diverse expertise in growth marketing, product and monetization to our Jackpocket lottery world as we continue our rapid growth," said Jackpocket founder and CEO Pete Sullivan. "I've long watched and admired what Tony has accomplished at Jump Ramp Games (Jackpocket was even a former client!), and I know he shares our vision to provide our players with the very best user experiences and products in gaming."

Vartanian will play a key role in supporting Jackpocket's rapid geographic expansion, including international markets, developing new gaming verticals and content, and launching Jackpocket's first loyalty program alongside other programs that align players and brand partners. This comes specifically on the heels of Jackpocket's $120 million Series D funding round this past November to innovate the future of mobile gaming, which included investors as big as Kevin Hart and Mark Cuban.

"Jackpocket is the proven leader in the digital lottery space, and I couldn't be more eager to join the leadership team at this time of exciting national growth and product expansion," said Tony Vartanian. "Their drive to continually innovate and bring their customers new experiences at the intersection of gaming and entertainment is very much in step with where I believe the market is headed. With over 150 million U.S. consumers playing the lottery yearly, I look forward to building on the impressive momentum that the Jackpocket team has delivered and capture the interest of this massive consumer audience that we believe has much more room to grow through digital products."

On the foundation of Jackpocket's immense growth in 2021, the mobile gaming and lottery play space is headed into a golden age this year. So far in 2022, Jackpocket has partnered with notable names and organizations such as the Dallas Mavericks , Rutgers Athletics , and the New Jersey Devils , to provide increased accessibility to the lottery. Available on the App Store in 10 states, Jackpocket recently launched on Google Play in New Jersey following a successful Google Play launch in New York last year. The app is now available for download in both app stores in New York and New Jersey, two states that are amongst the largest lottery markets in the U.S.

About Jackpocket



Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

