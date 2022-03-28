'LinkedIn for musicians' Vampr passes $700k in latest funding round and opens new $2m private round as it's named #2 in Fast Company's 'Most Innovative Music Companies' 2022

Latest round takes Vampr's total funding to over $3.3m, in line with explosive user growth; hosting 1.4m users worldwide and brokering over 7m professional relationships

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vampr , the music industry's leading online community for music creators, has announced yet another funding and user growth milestone - passing $700k in its third crowdfunding round and surpassing 1.4m users worldwide - in the same week it was named #2 in Fast Company's list of the most innovative music companies for 2022.

'LinkedIn for musicians' Vampr passes $700k in latest funding round and opens new $2m private round.

Vampr's latest crowdfunding round - which runs until 31st March and ensures its own community has a share in the business' success - takes Vampr's total funding to over $3.3m since it was co-founded by entrepreneurs Josh Simons and Baz Palmer, of Hunters & Collectors, in 2016. Alongside this, Vampr has just announced the opening of a separate $2m private funding round to fund further product development this year.

Having only just announced its 1 million user milestone in November, Vampr has quickly added another 400,000 users to its online community known as 'the LinkedIn for musicians' - a network of professionals who are making on average two new connections per session which puts Vampr on par with Facebook's own connection success rate.

Earlier this month, Vampr also celebrated being announced as a finalist in the Music Week Awards 2022, in the Music Consumer Innovation category, in recognition of the business' success to date. At its current growth rate, Vampr is on track to hit 2.8m users by December this year and add a further 50m users in the next five years.

2022 is set to be another big year for Vampr, which will launch an education platform next month during the NOLA Music Tech summit that Vampr guarantees will amplify its members' ability to pursue their greatest music industry aspirations.

Co-founder Josh Simons commented, "We're totally thrilled and humbled to receive recognition from the likes of Fast Company and Music Week. We're proud that our work so far is getting the recognition it deserves, and we're committed to further radical innovation in the future.

"Our current crowdfunding and private rounds will enable us to further invest in the development of our platform as we set our sights on bringing even more innovation to the music industry. We would like to think our new and existing investors, and the Vampr community, for their ongoing support."

ABOUT VAMPR

Launched in 2016, Vampr is the number one social-professional talent marketplace helping creatives and artists find people to collaborate with, create new music, and monetize their work - an essential network that grows with you every step of your journey. Founded by Australia's The Music Network's 30 Under 30 Power Player, Josh Simons, and multi-platinum songwriter/ guitarist from 'Hunters & Collectors', Baz Palmer, the award-winning app recently reached a milestone of 1 million global users in more than 190 countries, with one of the fastest growing catalogs of IP representation in music history.

