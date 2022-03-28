Tradeswell launches The Current, the digital home base for ecommerce news

Led by tech reporter & editor Stephen Babcock, new website delivers news, commentary and data-driven insights for ecommerce professionals

BALTIMORE, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecommerce operating system Tradeswell announced the launch of a proprietary news website, The Current, a media platform to provide up-to-date news and information that ecommerce professionals need to be successful operators in the dynamic real time commerce landscape.

"The economics of ecommerce are constantly shifting," remarked Paul Palmieri, Tradeswell's co-founder and CEO. "Often the conversations about these changes are happening between individuals as they speak one-on-one, or in the transactions between sellers and marketplaces. It's time to bring these conversations out in the open, and provide a central resource to find where they are happening," he said.

The Current is composed of original content from Tradeswell's in-house experts and partners that breaks down the business of ecommerce and provides unique insights and commentary on the fast-changing industry.

Editor-in-Chief Stephen Babcock, formerly of the news organization Technical.ly, is also curating meaningful content from across the ecommerce landscape as well as the consumer packaged goods sector. The Current will publish daily and weekly segmented newsletters to reach readers in their inbox, in addition to distribution of content through social channels.

It's a time of major change in the ecommerce landscape, from post-pandemic behavioral shifts to the influx of retail media opportunities, and The Current's mission is to provide the news that you need to navigate that change."

In its next phase, The Current's content will include Tradeswell's proprietary data, providing insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Clients that are logged in will be able to get a personalized view into their own ecommerce data and that of their particular industry.

About Tradeswell

Your real-time ecommerce operating system, Tradeswell connects and automates every data source across every channel to unlock intelligence that drives your business forward. More than 500 brands — from small DTC newcomers to multichannel category leaders — power their anywhere ecommerce strategies with Tradeswell.

Tradeswell is the ecommerce operating system for Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, McCormick & Company, Colgate, L'Oreal and hundreds of leading global brands.

