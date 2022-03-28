Zocdoc Announces National TV Advertising Campaign,"Get Your Docs in a Row"

New, music video style campaign celebrates a fresh perspective on healthcare, showing that with the right tools, booking quality care doesn't have to be filled with fear or frustration

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zocdoc , the leading digital healthcare marketplace that makes it easy for people to find and book in-person or virtual care with quality doctors across +200 specialties and +12k insurance plans, in partnership with creative agency 72andSunny Los Angeles, today announced a new national TV advertising campaign. Inspired by a desire to show the joy and jubilation of people who "Get Your Docs in a Row", the ads flip the fear and frustration associated with finding a new doctor on its head, and encourage people to enthusiastically engage in finding the right care via Zocdoc.

Zocdoc (PRNewswire)

Directed by acclaimed music video director Hannah Lux Davis , the campaign includes four unique, music video style ads with a catchy jingle and a retro vibe, titled Booking , Vetting , Insurance, and Brand. The 30-second spots present a fresh perspective on the process of finding the right doctor, showing different characters celebrating their successful use of Zocdoc to book the quality care they need. These ads will air on national television.

"The healthcare system can feel painful and frustrating, and healthcare advertising often reflects this grim tone, with ads solemnly highlighting serious health issues and treatments. This unintentionally creates higher barriers to patients getting care. We hear all the time from patients that Zocdoc's product make's healthcare less scary, and we wanted our ads to do the same." said Richard Fine, Chief Commercial Officer at Zocdoc. "The 'Get Your Docs in a Row' campaign is the opposite of intimidating, it's an invitation. It is accessible and joyful. We want to celebrate patients' victory over an arduous process in a way that is unique to Zocdoc's product."

Zocdoc is a trusted partner to consumers in a complicated healthcare system. It is the only place where patients can find the right provider for their healthcare needs across +200 specialties and +12k insurance plans, see open appointment slots in real time, read reviews from verified users, and instantly book appointments online, with quality providers, for in-person or virtual care.

"Working with Zocdoc brought out what 72andSunny does so well—making technology emotional. In this case, putting an undeniably fun soundtrack to the search for the perfect doc," said Michael Flannery, Creative Director, 72andSunny Los Angeles.

ABOUT ZOCDOC

Zocdoc is a leading digital healthcare marketplace for in-person or virtual care. Each month, millions of people use our free service, via Zocdoc.com or the Zocdoc app, to find in-network doctors, instantly book in-person or virtual appointments, read reviews from verified users, get reminders for upcoming appointments and preventive checkups, and more. With a mission to give power to the patient, Zocdoc's platform delivers the accessible and simple experience they expect and deserve.

ABOUT 72ANDSUNNY

72andSunny is a global creative agency that believes in creativity that wins. With offices in Los Angeles, New York, Amsterdam, Singapore and Sydney, 72andSunny is on a mission to expand and diversify the creative class. 72andSunny has been recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies for two years in a row, a two-time "Agency of the Year" winner for Advertising Age and Adweek and Entertainment Agency of the Festival at Cannes Lions in 2021. For more information, visit 72andSunny.com.

