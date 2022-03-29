75TH EDITION OF LIVEONE PRESENTS: ROOFTOP SERIES PRE-GRAMMY AWARDS EVENT LIVE FROM HARD ROCK CAFE, LAS VEGAS SPONSORED BY MEOW MIX®

FEATURING CHRISTIAN FRENCH,

LILY KINCADE & KEVIN WOO WITH SUPPORTING PERFORMANCES BY WOZ, COCO, NEHEMIAH, COCO QUINN, BELLA MOULDEN, BAVA & BEKUH BOOM

Artists to Remix Iconic Meow Mix Jingle and Sponsor Grammy-Inspired Playlist

Combined Social Media Following of Performers is Over 12 Million

Attendees Receive LiveOne Memberships and Access to Exclusive Perks and NFTS

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), a creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events, announced today the 75th installment of its original LiveOne Presents: Rooftop Series franchise, a pre-Grammys exclusive performance sponsored by Meow Mix live from Las Vegas.

LiveOne Logo (PRNewsfoto/LiveOne, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The exclusive live event on Friday, April 1, 2022 at The Hard Rock Cafe in Las Vegas will feature performances from Los Angeles singer/songwriter Christian French, singer/songwriter, dancer and actress Lily Kincade, Korean-American K-Pop artist Kevin Woo, Argentine rapper and Latin Grammy nominee WOZ, Coco, Coco Quinn, Bella Moulden, Bava, Bekuh Boom and Nehemiah. The event will also be livestreamed globally on the LiveOne platform and be cross-promoted on the talents' social media channels.

In addition to the live performances, LiveOne has partnered with Meow Mix to spotlight its Meow ReMix campaign by teaming up with three emerging artists: Christian French, Lily Kincade and Kevin Woo.

During the event, the artists will partake in thematic interviews to discuss their love for pets, and two of the artists will participate in an iconic Meow Mix jingle battle. The jingle battle is also going towards a good cause! Meow Mix and its parent company, The J.M. Smucker Co. will be donating $40,000 to IFAW, a global animal welfare and conservation non-profit to support their work to provide aid to the cats and all animals of Ukraine.

Meow Mix will also sponsor a custom Grammy Awards playlist featuring hits from the top nominated artists, and "Meow Mix Music Moments" that will run intermittently between music tracks, featuring nominated artist pet and cat stories.

The LiveOne Presents: Rooftop Series GRAMMY Edition will exclusively stream on Saturday April 2, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT and again on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 7:00PM ET / 4:00PM PT on LiveOne.com and on the LiveOne app.

All invitees will receive a LiveOne Membership, including access to 30+ million songs, exclusive live & PPV events, virtual meet & greets, access to platform-centric LiveOne Tokens and NFTs, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content from their favorite festivals and franchises.

"We are thrilled to bring LiveOne Presents to Las Vegas with the help of our friends at Meow Mix," said Robert Ellin, CEO and Chairman of LiveOne. "There's no better way to celebrate the Grammys than by bringing emerging talent into the spotlight, and LiveOne is proud to be the platform amplifying these voices to fans not just in Las Vegas, but worldwide."

"We're excited to team up with LiveOne to celebrate the biggest weekend in music," said Chris Achenbach, Senior Brand Manager of Meow Mix. "Meow Mix is also eager to see our jingle re-imagined by the creative minds of the emerging artists through a one-of-a-kind live event and live stream reaching a passionate cat-loving audience."

The LiveOne Presents original franchise brings together established and emerging talent across music and entertainment. It has broken artists like The Aces, Kayzo, Marc E. Bassy and KOH, and has exhibited seamless genre-blending in "city takeovers" ranging from Austin, Chicago, New York City, and more.

LiveOne Presents has livestreamed 74 episodes featuring performances by Busta Rhymes, Wiz Khalifa, Tinashe, Common, Twista, Mario, DJ Godfather, Chloe Moriondo, DaBaby, Marc E. Bassy, Jillian Rossi, NOMBE, Molly Moore, Rarri, and more. The Rooftop Series version partnered with Big Machine Label Group in Austin, premiering Country Music Association's Female Vocalist of the Year Carly Pearce's new album 29: Written in Stone along with special performances from Danielle Bradbery and Laci Kaye Booth.

LiveOne has the first talent-centric platform focused on superfans and building long-term franchises in on-demand audio and video, podcasting, vodcasting, OTT linear channels, pay-per-view, NFTs, and livestreaming. Its unique model includes multiple monetization paths including subscription, advertising, sponsorship, merchandise sales, licensing, and ticketing.

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) (the "Company") is a creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. As of February 2022, the Company has accrued a paid and free membership base of over 2.1 million**, streamed over 2,900 artists, has a library of 30 million songs, 600 curated radio stations, nearly 270 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, released music-related NFTs, and created a valuable connection between fans, brands, and bands. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio , React Presents , Gramophone Media , Palm Beach Records , Custom Personalization Solutions, LiveXLive, PPVOne and PodcastOne , which generates more than 2.48 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across its stable of top-rated podcasts. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, and XUMO. For more information, visit www.liveone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @liveone .

About The J.M. Smucker Co.

Each generation of consumers leaves their mark on culture by establishing new expectations for food and the companies that make it. At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to be at the heart of this dynamic with a diverse portfolio that appeals to each generation of people and pets and is found in nearly 90 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants. This includes a mix of iconic brands consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif® Milk-Bone® & Meow Mix® and new favorites like Café Bustelo®, Smucker's® Uncrustables® and Rachael Ray® Nutrish®. By continuing to immerse ourselves in consumer preferences and acting responsibly, we will continue growing our business and the positive impact we have on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J.M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein except for Rachael Ray®, a registered trademark of Ray Marks II LLC, which is used under license.

