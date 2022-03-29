AllCells Opening a New Collection Facility in Houston, Texas

Expanding Its LeukoLab Donor Network

ALAMEDA, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllCells, the leading provider of human hematological products and services, is pleased to announce the opening of a new, 3600 sq ft LeukoLab cell collection facility in Houston, Texas. The new LeukoLab facility will support biomedical research regionally, domestically, and globally for sourcing mobilized peripheral blood, apheresis starting materials, and donor management services.

The Houston LeukoLab facility is strategically located next to the University of Houston, greatly expanding AllCells' diverse donor network. This central location is key to providing faster delivery options to clients, as well as increasing AllCells' Sickle Cell program capabilities. Same-day and next-day delivery will be offered to support researchers' timelines.

LeukoLab is a division of AllCells and oversees donor management, recruitment, and retention services. In addition to managing a quality donor pool, LeukoLab also developed an in-house proprietary database known as DMS (Donor Management System). DMS provides AllCells clients with a targeted approach on specific donor requirements to get suitable donors for every project - every time.

"The opening of AllCells' Houston facility gives us the opportunity to leverage an expanded donor network with increased cell collection capabilities to meet the strong market demand. The facility is also in close proximity to clients to support their research partners. AllCells' ability to adapt to market trends, coupled with premium customer service and deliverability, puts us in the best position to support our partners." - Danny Zheng, President and CEO of AllCells.

About AllCells

Founded in 1998, AllCells is the global leader in the procurement and customization of biologically relevant research and GMP-compliant products and donor management services to support a diversity of life sciences applications. AllCells' FDA-registered facilities, robust quality framework and proven industry expertise afford the responsiveness, product diversity, quality and regulatory standards required by researchers in life sciences. Our donor facilities - located in California, Massachusetts, and Texas - and GMP-compliant cleanroom are strategically located, enabling immediate processing and cryopreservation for unparalleled quality. AllCells provides flexible and scalable solutions to support dynamic, client-specific needs and timelines from inception to commercialization. AllCells – Quality Cells for Quality Science

To learn more about our product offerings and made-to-order custom services, please visit allcells.com

