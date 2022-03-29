LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Puffy, the top rated mattress manufacturer of America's beloved memory foam & hybrid mattress, has announced the Best Mattress Deals Sale. Now, you can get a Puffy mattress for the best price.

The Best Mattress Deals: Top-Rated Mattresses On Sale Now at Puffy (PRNewswire)

Puffy offers the best mattress sales. It has garnered an unbeatable reputation, thanks to its best mattresses, amazing offers, and benefits. You can save $750 off any mattress during this Best Mattress Deals offer period, including free accessories such as two pillows, a mattress protector, and a sheet set.

Puffy mattresses are ideal for all kinds of sleepers. Puffy has been featured on sites such as HGTV, People, Forbes, and Health for its premium mattresses that can improve and enable customers to get the perfect sleep. Puffy's mattresses have been recognized with numerous accolades & awards as well, including Good Housekeeping's Best Soft Mattress for Back Pain 2022.

Especially with Puffy's unbeatable best mattress deals, mattress reviews have been overwhelmingly positive. Several industry veterans & sleepers alike have praised Puffy's multi-layer sleep system design as a revolutionary innovation. Specifically designed to relieve pressure as well as provide a smooth and restful sleep, these mattresses are among the best in the market.

In his remarks, Puffy's CEO Arthur Andreasyan shared insights into the company's highly-anticipated Best Mattress Deals Sale, "We have created an offer that will allow customers to get a luxury mattress with free accessories at an unbeatable price. We hope the hard work of our dedicated team that goes into creating the best hybrid mattress with domestically-produced memory foam will reap its benefits."

Not only is this the Best Mattress Deal online, but the Puffy mattress purchase also comes with a host of benefits such as flexible financing options , free shipping, and a lifetime warranty.

About Puffy

Puffy is an American mattress company based in the United States & Canada. Puffy is dedicated to offering you the finest mattresses, bedding, & bedroom furnishings.

Besides being featured on The Talk, Puffy recently won the Best Mattress of 2022 award. Visit Puffy at https://puffy.com for more information.

(PRNewsfoto/Puffy) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Puffy