CELEBRITY CRUISES LAUNCHES ALL-INCLUSIVE CAMPAIGN FEATURING WORK BY WORLD-RENOWNED PHOTOGRAPHER ANNIE LEIBOVITZ AND OTHERS TO CHANGE THE FACES IN TRAVEL MARKETING

Creating a Diversity-Focused Open-Source Image Library for Other Travel Companies to Access, the 'All-Inclusive Photo Project' Expands the Diversity and Inclusion Journey Throughout the Travel Industry

MIAMI, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity Cruises is launching a bold new initiative to change the meaning of "all-inclusive" in the travel industry.

Recognizing the need to improve the representation of all people who travel in marketing materials, the new-luxury cruise line has created both a new campaign and the world's first free to use, 'open source' travel image library. The campaign and collection - 'The All-Inclusive Photo Project' (AIPP) - aims to start a movement, calling on travel companies to help address the lack of diversity in travel marketing imagery.

The stunning new images were unveiled today and feature the work of acclaimed photographers including: Annie Leibovitz, herself an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community; Giles Duley, an English documentary photographer and a triple amputee; Naima Green, a Black, queer New York-based photographer; and Jarrad Seng, an Australia-based photographer, filmmaker and creative director of Malaysian-Chinese descent.

The collection features models, musicians, athletes, artists, activists, refugees and more, all change-makers in their own right from underrepresented groups, as they enjoy the varied offerings on Celebrity's ships and within the destinations visited.

Celebrity Cruises will make dozens of the images available via an open-source online library for other travel brands and companies to use to help kickstart their journeys towards more inclusive travel marketing.

"For far too long, 'all-inclusive' in the travel industry has meant everything on your vacation is included in one price. We set out to challenge this conventional thinking by imagining the phrase through the lens of others," said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo. "What Annie and all of the talented artists involved in this project have captured so beautifully, is that for vacations to really live up to the marketing moniker 'all-inclusive,' then they should start by using images that are inclusive of all, not just a few."

Lutoff-Perlo continued: "We want our marketing - as with everything we do as a cruise line - to represent how the world looks, and what we experience on our ships daily, as guests and crew from all walks of life work and play together to create a really special onboard environment."

"As global brands, we have a powerful platform to act as a catalyst of positive change. We know we have more work to do and we hope we inspire others to join us on this important journey. By leveraging our collective travel industry might, we can begin to make travel marketing truly 'all-inclusive," said Michael Scheiner, Celebrity Cruises' Chief Marketing Officer.

Framed through the lenses of Leibovitz and the other AIPP photographers, the images feature the change-makers experiencing the wonder of travel and include:

Photographed by Annie Leibovitz

Jillian Mercado , a professional model in the fashion industry with muscular dystrophy, enjoying a new culinary experience on a Celebrity ship; , a professional model in the fashion industry with muscular dystrophy, enjoying a new culinary experience on a Celebrity ship;

John Forté , a Black recording artist who rose to stardom with multi-platinum hip-hop group The Fugees and now works with at-risk youth to deter them from drugs and crime, making memories with his family on their first cruise ship sailing together; , a Black recording artist who rose to stardom with multi-platinum hip-hop group The Fugees and now works with at-risk youth to deter them from drugs and crime, making memories with his family on their first cruise ship sailing together;

Abby Chava Stein , the first openly transgender woman raised in an Hasidic community and a direct descendant of Hasidic Judaism's founder, the Baal Shem Tov, basking in the sunlight on the Resort Deck of a Celebrity Cruises ship; , the first openly transgender woman raised in an Hasidic community and a direct descendant of Hasidic Judaism's founder, the Baal Shem Tov, basking in the sunlight on the Resort Deck of a Celebrity Cruises ship;

Photographed by Giles Duley

Amy Conroy , pictured playing volleyball on the beaches of Spain , who was diagnosed with cancer at age 12, and, after a year of chemotherapy and a leg amputation, went on to be play Wheelchair Basketball for Great Britain as a three-time Paralympian, U25 World Champion and MVP, and Senior World and European Silver Medalist. , pictured playing volleyball on the beaches of, who was diagnosed with cancer at age 12, and, after a year of chemotherapy and a leg amputation, went on to be play Wheelchair Basketball foras a three-time Paralympian, U25 World Champion and MVP, and Senior World and European Silver Medalist.

Photographed by Naima Green

Micah Ramos , a Filipino, non-binary model who loves being a catalyst for individuality, shown enjoying vacation time on a Caribbean island;

Photographed by Jarred Seng

Ester Onek , a social worker, advocate and refugee from the South Sudan , who made her way to Australia in 2003, depicted enjoying the beaches of Margaret River in western Australia .

Celebrity Cruises will launch the AIPP collection as a dedicated brand advertising campaign in early April.

It follows a global advertising campaign the brand introduced last September, called " Journey WonderFULL, " marking a distinctive and bold new approach for the new-luxury travel brand and the first major step to advance diversity and inclusivity in its own travel marketing with a wide range of diverse travelers depicted.

With a penchant for rising above the norms, Celebrity Cruises has long been an industry catalyst for change with barrier-breaking initiatives including: an intentional effort begun in 2015 to attract more women to the maritime industry, where only 2% of mariners are female, that led to the appointment of the first American female captain, Kate McCue; the first West African woman to work on the bridge of a cruise ship; the 2020 history-making all-female Bridge and Leadership team sailing; and the recent announcement that 32% of the brand's Bridge officers are now women; embracing same sex marriages at sea and conducting the largest, annual Pride Party at sea; and, the first cruse line to eliminate 90 percent of single-use plastics across its fleet.

For more information on the photographers and talent featured in the AIPP campaign, consumers can visit www.celebritycruises.com/PhotoProject .

Travel brands and companies interested in accessing the AIPP library, which Celebrity Cruises will continue to add images to over time, should visit https://allinclusivephotoproject.com .

About Celebrity Cruises: Celebrity Cruises' iconic "X" is the mark of 14 award-winning ships redefining new luxury cruise travel with modern design and accommodations; premium dining, spa, and entertainment; and culturally rich destination experiences, complemented by personalized service. Celebrity has pioneered many industry firsts at sea, including: the first use of solar panels on a cruise ship; the first to eliminate the use of plastic water bottles; the first American female captain of a cruise ship; the first-ever all-female bridge and officer team; the first West African woman to work on the bridge of a cruise ship; and one of the first legal same-sex weddings performed at sea. With a mission to open the world, Celebrity journeys to all seven continents, visiting nearly 300 destinations in more than 70 countries. Celebrity is one five of cruise brands owned by global cruise company Royal Caribbean Group. (NYSE: RCL)

