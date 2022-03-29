FORM's Ramakant Pandrangi Named Top Software CTO of 2022 in The Software Report

QUINCY, Mass., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramakant Pandrangi, Chief Technology Officer at FORM , the world's first Digital Assistant for the Frontline, was recently named one of The Software Report's top Software CTOs of 2022 . The award is given to "the brightest minds the industry has to offer," identified as high-performing executives who have sustained and accelerated growth across AI, cloud technologies, and data collection software categories.

Pandrangi has over 25 years of experience in enterprise product development and engineering and holds eight US patents. Prior to Form, his experience includes roles as Vice President of Product Management at Rackspace for the managed security services offering, and Vice President of Technology at Verisign, where he was responsible for technology direction and product management for the security services division. In February 2021, Pandrangi joined FORM as Chief Technology Officer and was a catalyst in the company's year of record-breaking growth. Pandrangi defined FORM's captivating product vision that combines mobile task management, workflows, communications, image recognition AI, and insights to create the world's first digital assistant for frontline field execution. "I'm honored to share this award with our incredible product and engineering teams at FORM. We have the best and brightest minds making work easier for frontline teams," says Pandrangi. "Our solutions free up time for high-value activities and give our customers a competitive advantage through the power of better execution everywhere."

With Pandrangi leading FORM's product and engineering teams, the company successfully went to market with a robust Image Recognition AI solution and exceeded its aggressive growth targets by more than 20% in 2021. FORM also achieved a record-breaking 98.6% Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) Rating—all while merging four of the world's leading technologies for field execution with innovation centers in six global markets. "FORM's tremendous growth in 2021 affirms our mission to deliver value to our customers with the world's leading platform for field execution," says Ali Moosani, CEO at FORM. "As a visionary leader, Ram is rapidly delivering an exciting, customer-centered roadmap and changing the way frontline teams work for good."

But it's not only Pandrangi's extensive experience that has made him a global software leader: His warmth, empathy, and character have had a transformative impact on teams at FORM. "Ram has deep customer empathy, strong intuition into market needs, and a clear vision of next-generation products that solve the most pressing customer problems," says Alexander Zagvazdin, PhD, Vice President of Product at FORM. "He is a great mentor with a wealth of knowledge and a big heart and truly cares for the people he works with."

