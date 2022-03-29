Oak Hill Capital Names Jamie Jacobs Chief Talent Officer and Senior Advisor

New Chief Talent Officer expands Oak Hill's established Senior Advisor operating program and further strengthens value-added partnership with portfolio company management teams

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak Hill Capital has announced that it has named Jamie Jacobs Chief Talent Officer and Senior Advisor. The Chief Talent Officer role adds to the ranks of industry and functional executives that represent a key element of Oak Hill's investment approach and value creation strategy. Ms. Jacobs will work across the Oak Hill private equity portfolio, advising portfolio company management teams. As Chief Talent Officer, Ms. Jacobs will be involved across all aspects of human capital with a specific focus on talent management, talent acquisition, organization design and assessment, human resources information systems, compensation, and benefits advice. Ms. Jacobs brings over 20 years of professional experience, most recently as Director of Human Capital at American Securities where she worked with portfolio companies' leadership teams on all aspects of Human Resources.

Prior to joining American Securities in 2014, Ms. Jacobs was with Morgan Stanley for nearly 11 years where she held several leadership positions within the firm, including leading human resources and data management for the Wealth Management division, restructuring and strategy for the firm's recruiting function, Senior HR Business Partner for the Private Wealth Management business, Head of Business Management for the International Private Wealth Management business, and Head of Business Management and COO for the Global Talent Management organization. Earlier in her career, Ms. Jacobs worked in Management Consulting at PriceWaterhouseCoopers, focusing on technology, business process, and strategy consulting.

"We are excited to welcome Jamie to Oak Hill's talented team of operating professionals," said John Zimmerman, Partner and Head of Value Creation at Oak Hill Capital. "Talent management is intricately tied to our firm's culture and values, and Jamie is a seasoned professional who is well-equipped to fill this important role. I am looking forward to working with her in leading Oak Hill's talent initiatives across the portfolio."

Ms. Jacobs said, "I am thrilled to join Oak Hill's team of operating advisors and excited to be partnering with John to enhance Oak Hill's value creation strategy across its portfolio companies through several critical talent initiatives, including organization design and assessment, human resources processes and improvement, employee engagement and retention, as well as diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives."

About Oak Hill Capital

Oak Hill Capital is a private equity firm managing funds with over $19 billion of initial capital commitments and co-investments since inception. Over the past 36 years, Oak Hill Capital and its predecessors have invested in approximately 100 private equity transactions across broad segments of the U.S. and global economies. Oak Hill Capital applies an industry-focused, theme-based approach to investing in the following sectors: Business Services, Industrials, Media & Communications, and Consumer. Oak Hill works actively in partnership with management to implement strategic and operational initiatives to create franchise value. For more information, please visit: www.oakhill.com.

