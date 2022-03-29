SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates POLY, NP, RNDB, SWM

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: POLY)'s sale to HP Inc. for $40.00 per share. If you are a POLY shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE: NP)'s sale to Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Neenah shareholders will receive 1.358 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit common stock for each share of Neenah common stock owned. If you are a Neenah shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNDB)'s sale to Hometown Financial Group, Inc. for $27.00 in cash per share. If you are a Randolph Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE: SWM)'s merger with Neenah, Inc. Following the closing of the transaction, Schweitzer-Mauduit shareholders will own approximately 58% of the combined company, and Neenah shareholders will own approximately 42% of the combined company, respectively, on a fully diluted basis. If you are a Schweitzer-Mauduit shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

