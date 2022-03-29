Transportation-Industry Veterans Launch NuVinAir West, Growing Franchisor's Nationwide Footprint to Eight More States -- The Largest Territory in NuVinAir History

DALLAS, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVinAir Global , which offers a suite of proprietary products that safely and effectively create healthy vehicle interiors, today announced the company's expansion of its industry-leading franchise program to Alaska, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming — expanding its nationwide franchise footprint to 29 states. NuVinAir West, co-founded by Doug Eaton and Mike Jensen, a transportation-industry executive and business owner, respectively, is the company's newest franchisee group.

"Since launching the NuVinAir Southwest franchise group last year for Arizona and Nevada, I've experienced firsthand the tremendous demand for these proprietary products, especially among the biggest brands in the rental-car industry," said Eaton. "Their appetite for the products was a massive signal from the market that NuVinAir is a leader in the healthy vehicle space, and my partner Mike and I are proud to be part of their franchisee family."

With a career spanning more than 30 years across the industrial, medical equipment, chemical, and automotive industries, Doug has extensive international experience in manufacturing, quality systems, and sales-channel management. For most of his career, he worked at Vantage Mobility International (VMI), a Phoenix-based global leader in the manufacture of wheelchair accessible vehicles (WAV), where he worked his way up to CEO and President. It is at VMI where Eaton met Jensen, a senior regional sales manager at the time, who ultimately co-owned Kersey Mobility, a Seattle-based small business that specializes in vehicle modifications for individuals with mobility challenges.

"Joining forces with Doug to launch NuVinAir West, NuVinAir's newest franchisee group, is a natural partnership for us since we've worked together for 20 years in the mobility space," said Jensen. "Plus, on a personal level, I'm a huge fan of the products."

NuVinAir West owns the exclusive rights to the eight aforementioned states, as well as the greater El Paso region in Texas, and will implement NuVinAir's line of science-backed products and healthy vehicle programs across the region. The Eaton-Jensen team will support a wide range of enterprise opportunities in the transportation space, including rental-car companies, automotive dealerships, car washes, detail shops, RVs, trucking fleets, mobility companies, and other automotive businesses.

"Over the past few years, and especially throughout the pandemic, we have built an exclusive powerhouse of heavy-hitters that continues to disrupt the automotive industry," said Kyle Bailey, CEO, and founder of NuVinAir. "From seasoned executives to first-time business owners and serial entrepreneurs, our franchise network offers an unparalleled growth opportunity to those wanting to work with an industry leader that's at the forefront of innovation."

Among NuVinAir's product offerings is its autonomous Cyclone treatment, the safest, fastest, and most effective way to provide healthy, clean vehicle interiors. The Cyclone is used with ReFresh and ReStore , respectively, to freshen a vehicle's interior, as well as eliminate extreme odor and reset the vehicle to a like-new condition. The company's newest product, ReKlenz-X , is a high-performance stain remover and an EPA-approved, eco-friendly disinfectant that kills 99.9% of germs, bacteria, and viruses on vehicle surfaces. As part of its product portfolio, ReNuSurface is an eco-friendly, all-in-one cleaner that replaces multiple products and saves on supply costs.

Based in Dallas and founded in 2019, NuVinAir is a franchise-supported company that creates healthy vehicle interiors for the automotive industry. With cleaning innovation and patented technology, the market leader caters to rental-car companies, dealerships, and other automotive businesses. Products and programs are sold through its franchisees, who own exclusive rights to their defined territories.

