TrustRadius Announces Demandbase One Integration

Marketers can now boost ABM performance and use comprehensive deal intelligence with TrustRadius downstream intent data and the Demandbase One platform.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustRadius, the most trusted research and review platform, today announced its integration with Demandbase One , a go-to-market platform redefining how B2B companies execute their account-based strategies. This integration allows B2B marketers and sellers to reach, target, and engage in-market buyers who are actively researching them and their competitors on TrustRadius.

TrustRadius is the most trusted customer review platform for business technology (PRNewsfoto/TrustRadius, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Buyers on average spend almost 11 minutes comparing products on TrustRadius. They also spend time evaluating product pricing, alternatives, feature scorecards, FAQs, and customer reviews. The time spent on these content-rich pages provides vendors with high-fidelity intent signals about which of their products or competitors' products in-market buyers are engaging with. When TrustRadius' downstream intent data is integrated with Demandbase One's AI and machine-learning capabilities, users are able to segment, target, and direct sales efforts to the accounts that will most likely convert to pipeline and ultimately become valuable customers.

"We are excited to partner with Demandbase to integrate our downstream intent data into their platform," said Vinay Bhagat, founder and CEO of TrustRadius. "This will enable B2B marketers and sellers to focus on finding and winning in-market buyers and aligning their sales and marketing efforts for a more effective go-to-market strategy."

IT infrastructure-monitoring software company LogicMonitor successfully leveraged TrustRadius downstream buyer intent data to engage new in-market accounts in their Demandbase One ABM platform and boosted their ABM account engagement by 81%.

"The TrustRadius intent audience shows a higher engagement rate than any other ABM segment—accelerating accounts through the buying journey," said Zachary Perl, Growth Marketing Team Lead at LogicMonitor. "TrustRadius intent data and user reviews proved essential for our ABM efforts. It's time to take it to the next level and scale our impact."

"Integrating TrustRadius downstream intent data into Demandbase One is such a natural fit for us," remarked Jackie Palmer, Vice President of Product Marketing at Demandbase. "Demandbase Smarter GTM™ is all about using intelligence to focus on the ripest opportunities and engage them with relevance. It doesn't get much more ripe or relevant than being in-market."

Available today, the TrustRadius and Demandbase One integration is simple to set up and use within a matter of hours. All Demandbase customers can get a complimentary sample of TrustRadius intent signals from buyers comparing their products to competitor's products. Get in touch with the TrustRadius team to set up a demo today .

About Demandbase

Demandbase is the Smarter GTM™ company for B2B brands. We help marketing and sales teams overcome the crippling data and technology fragmentation that inhibits insight and forces them to spam their prospects. We do this by injecting account intelligence into every step of the buyer journey, wherever you interact with customers, and by helping you orchestrate every action across systems and channels—through advertising, account-based experience, and sales motions.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique story through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TrustRadius, Inc.