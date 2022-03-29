W&H Launches Brand Awareness Campaign

For well over a century W&H has been providing products and solutions to the dental professionals around the world. To further strengthen their global brand here in the U.S., the company recently launched a digital brand awareness campaign to engage their customers in sharing their passion for the products they've come to rely on in their dental practices to safely treat their patients.

WINDSOR, ON, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - W&H is all about community and their motto "People have Priority" is always in the forefront of everything they do. The goal of their digital brand awareness campaign is building a community of dental practices and professionals across the U.S. who share the same passion and love for the W&H products they utilize to safely treat their patients on a daily basis whether it's high-end devices or precision instruments. Additionally, the campaign is a way to educate potential and new customers on the legacy of the W&H brand, the superior Austrian-made quality of their products, and the peace of mind their product portfolio brings to their practice, ensuring a safer experience for their staff and their patients.

Brand Ambassador Stewhart Engages Dental Community

A key element of W&H's campaign is their mascot Stewhart. As their official brand ambassador for the company, Stewhart is taking a virtual road trip around the country to further reinforce that the company has been providing quality, reliability and exceptional customer service for decades to their U.S. partners. The goal of the campaign is to engage dental professionals in building a community of a passionate W&H customer base. Dental practices are encouraged to feature the Stewhart cutout in their team photos, post on Instagram and tag W&H to support this goal. Participants will also be entered in a raffle for a chance to win free W&H products for their practice. W&H is giving away a total of over $14,000 worth of free products to three winners. To kick off this campaign, Stewhart recently attended the Chicago Midwinter Dental Society Meeting to bring awareness to all visitors that came to the W&H booth.

"At W&H we closely adhere to our motto 'people have priority' and turn customers and their patients into fans every single day. By uniting a community of dental professionals in the U.S., it provides us with the opportunity to share our efforts, explore possibilities, and offer ideas on how to improve daily workflows and operation," says Christopher Stachl, CEO of W&H Impex.

Schedule a W&H Product Demo

To learn more about the products and solutions W&H has to offer and how to ensure the safety of both your practice and your patients, schedule a product demo with our experienced sales team today! Their wealth of industry knowledge can provide insight on optimum efficiencies for your practice.

About W&H

W&H Impex, Inc. located in Ontario, Canada is a subsidiary of W&H Group. Headquartered in Bürmoos, Austria, the international W&H Group is a global leader in the development and manufacture of medical technology products. Passion and innovation are the motor of the company. High-quality product and service solutions, a modern corporate structure, a strong focus on research and development as well as social responsibility make W&H a locally and globally successful family business. More than 1,200 employees contribute to the production of hardware and software products for use in the dental, medical and veterinary industries.

