American Veterans Group Co-Founder William Frazier honored for advocacy for post-9/11 military veterans

Receives Mary Lanning Public Service Award from Insurance Federation of New York

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- William H. Frazier, co-founder of American Veterans Group, has been recognized for exceptional public service for his advocacy on behalf of America's post-9/11 military veterans.

Frazier, who co-founded American Veterans Group (AVG) in 2018, has received the Mary Lanning Public Service Award from the Insurance Federation of New York, Inc. He received the honor during the organization's annual luncheon in New York on Thursday, March 31.

American Veterans Group, PBC, is a social impact investment bank and Wall Street's first and only public benefit corporation. The firm is a service-disabled, veteran-owned broker-dealer that dedicates 25% of its earnings to support job-training, internships and apprenticeship programs for veterans transitioning from military to civilian life.

Since its founding, AVG has directly supported more than 1,700 veterans nationwide. The firm has donated $337,785 to 27 non-profit organizations in 33 U.S. cities, directing its philanthropy to communities where it and its clients do business.

Frazier co-founded AVG with the firm's chief executive officer, Ben Biles, a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and veteran who served six years, including deployment to Afghanistan. Frazier's 45 years of leadership experience in the finance and non-profit sectors has helped to establish and grow AVG. Prior to co-founding AVG, Frazier served 20 years at Oppenheimer & Company where he was Co-Head of Global Fixed Income. He also was managing partner at Gates Capital Corporation immediately prior to founding AVG and led municipal trading for JP Morgan earlier in his career.

Giving back to the community, Frazier serves on the Board of Trustees for the Northwell Health System and formerly was chairman of the board for Northwell's Huntington Hospital. He has served in numerous roles at Northwell Heath, including investment committee board member, past chairman of the board of trustees for Huntington Hospital, chairman of the finance and investment committee, and as a past member of the executive committee. Mr. Frazier graduated from Hofstra University with a bachelor's degree in finance in 1971.

About American Veterans Group

American Veterans Group, PBC, is a military veteran-owned, social impact-focused broker dealer that delivers value to institutional clients while providing meaningful philanthropic support to the military veteran community. The company reinvests 25% of its earnings in national and local military veteran non-profit organizations that provide worthy services and support to one of America's most vulnerable, at-risk populations. As Wall Street's only public benefit corporation, American Veterans Group empowers institutional clients to partner in its social mission while enabling them to remain focused on key business objectives and goals. To learn more about American Veterans Group, visit their website at www.americanvetsgroup.com.

About Insurance Federation of New York, Inc.

The Insurance Federation of New York, Inc., since 1913, has been a force for communicating ideas among all sectors of the insurance industry, bringing public and private interests together for the benefit of all. The Insurance Federation of New York's prestigious Free Enterprise Award—presented to some of history's legendary entrepreneurs—continues to salute risk takers and leaders whose creativity and initiative has enabled the expansion of business throughout New York, across the country and around the world.

