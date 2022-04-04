IEHP Announces Angelica Baltazar as New Foundation President

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP), a top 10 largest Medicaid health plan and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country, today announced that Angelica Baltazar, MSW has been named as president of the newly created IEHP Foundation.

The Foundation is the philanthropic arm of IEHP and is uniquely positioned to increase philanthropy and generosity in the region, helping to fill the void for those most vulnerable and keeping dollars in the community.

The Foundation's work is centered around achieving what IEHP calls Vibrant Health for the Inland Empire. Vibrant Health means that IEHP's Members and the residents of the Inland Empire will have access to a better, more joyful life through programs that address the root causes of illness, health equity, and the core needs of the community.

Baltazar has more than 20 years of experience in the public health and human services sectors. She joins IEHP from San Antonio Regional Hospital where she most recently served as the Executive Lead for Health Equity and the Executive Director of the Lewis-San Antonio Healthy Communities Institute.

Baltazar holds a bachelor's in social work from Cal Poly Pomona and master's in policy planning and administration from Loma Linda University. She is a community advisory member for Inland SoCal United Way, and a board member of Partners for Better Health and Promise Scholars.

"Finding the right person to lead the IEHP Foundation was a critical first step in its development," said IEHP Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton. "Angelica's expertise in this field will support our efforts to improve the health of the IE for decades into the future."

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 25th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.5 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of over 7,800 providers and nearly 2,500 Team Members. Through dynamic partnerships with Providers and Community Organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

