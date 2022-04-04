North America's Breeding Wetlands featured in new book, Wings Over Water

SEATTLE, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West coast publishing house, Flashpoint Books, has announced the April 5, 2022 release of a new book, Wings Over Water: The Vital Magic of North America's Prairie Wetlands. This stunning coffee table book is the printed companion to the soon-to-be-released IMAX movie of the same name, narrated by actor Michael Keaton.

Wings Over Water is a joint venture with The National Audubon Society, the world's oldest non-profit environmental organization dedicated to conservation of birds and their habitat; Ducks Unlimited, the world's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving North America's continually disappearing waterfowl habitats; and the Max McGraw Wildlife Foundation, which works to secure the future of hunting, fishing and land management through programs of science, education, demonstration and communication.

The book features 300 still photographs captured during filming of the latest IMAX film, accompanied by essays from the experts in conservation, bird and wildlife experts.

Just in time for Earth Day 2022, Wings Over Water celebrates and promotes the preservation of the prairie wetlands and the birds that live and breed there. The Prairie Pothole Region is critical breeding and nesting habitat for the birds of North America – over 60 percent of America's ducks are hatched there, as well as hundreds of other shore and song birds. Wings Over Water immerses the reader into one of earth's most important ecosystems, following the breeding and migrations of sandhill cranes, mallards, and yellow warblers from their southern wintering grounds back to the prairie wetlands to nest and raise the next generation of the species.

Wings Over Water: The Vital Magic of North America's Prairie Wetlands will be available everywhere books are sold beginning April 5, 2022 and is available for pre-order here. The film is embarking on a 55-city tour to promote the release of the motion picture.

Learn more about the IMAX film, Wings Over Water at wingsoverwaterfilm.com. Discover Flashpoint at flashpointbooks.com.

