SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tattooed Chef, Inc. - TTCF

NEW YORK, April 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tattooed Chef, Inc. ("Tattooed Chef" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TTCF). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Tattooed Chef and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 12, 2021, Tattooed Chef issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Among other results, the Company disclosed revenue of $50.7 million, missing consensus estimates by $3.35 million.

On this news, Tattooed Chef's stock price fell $3.30 per share, or 16.25%, to close at $17.01 per share on August 13, 2021.

Then, on March 11, 2022, Tattooed Chef issued a press release stating that on March 7, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors "concluded that the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021, each as previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'), should no longer be relied upon because the Company did not properly record the tax effects associated with the Company's issuance of 825,000 shares of its common stock to Harrison Co. in June 2021 as partial consideration for services rendered in connection with the Company's de-SPAC transaction that occurred in October 2020." Accordingly, Tattooed Chef advised that "[t]he Company will restate the unaudited consolidated financial statements" at issue.

On this news, Tattooed Chef's stock price fell $1.03 per share, or 9.07%, to close at $10.33 per share on March 14, 2022.

