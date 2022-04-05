Darius Wallace Joins On Location: MEMPHIS to Develop a Film Production Apprentice Program

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past three years On Location: MEMPHIS has introduced the Memphis Music Banq and The Auteur Club as economic drivers for musicians and filmmakers. Now OL:M turns the third prong of its cinematic ecosystem to workforce development. With that in mind, OL:M brings actor, writer, director, and fellow Memphian Darius Wallace, on the team to help develop a film production apprentice program. "The professionals needed to help train Memphians, in those below-the-line jobs on productions sets, are already living in Memphis", says OL:M Executive Director, Angela D. Green, Esq. Darius' professional experience include acting credits for "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Tyler Perry's Sistas as well as being a member of the Sycamore Pictures production team for "Greyhound" starring Tom Hanks.

Darius, and his team, have put together a hands-on program that will help reinforce the skills an individual has learned in any training program. "I am looking forward to bringing stories to life through the medium of movies to help Memphis get to work", says Darius Wallace. The program will turn to the members of The Auteur Club, the OL:M film and music professionals networking platform, to fill all needed positions for production. The goal is to deepen the TV and Film production workforce in Memphis / Shelby County, giving larger producers an incentive to come and bring their production jobs to the area.

To learn more about becoming a member of The Auteur Club and On Location: MEMPHIS visit www. onlocationmemphis.org

ABOUT ON LOCATION: MEMPHIS: On Location: MEMPHIS creates economic drivers for the film, music & arts community, teaching entertainment business through real-life application. Its mission is to see members of the artistic community generating revenue from their content and successfully running their entertainment businesses in Tennessee.

