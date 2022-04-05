Final Offer Launches New Platform that Empowers Top Real Estate Agents to Provide a More Transparent Offer and Negotiation Experience

Founded by a team of real estate and technology leaders, Final Offer provides buyers the certainty they need to always make a winning offer and allows sellers to maximize the value of their home.

HINGHAM, Mass., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Final Offer, a new online platform used by agents, sellers and buyers of residential real estate to facilitate the offer and negotiation process, announced its official launch today with its inaugural listing at 10 Taurasi Road in Hingham, Mass. Founded by a team of real estate and technology leaders, Final Offer empowers agents to provide a more transparent offer and negotiation experience for their clients.

Pioneering a new way to buy and sell homes with total transparency and certainty, Final Offer has attracted the attention of top real estate leaders looking to maximize the value of their sellers' homes, while also giving their buyers transparency into what it will take to make a winning offer. This streamlined process allows sellers to commit to a minimum price as well as terms of the sale, upfront. Pre-approved buyers compete online to make binding offers. An interested buyer can make the "final offer" at any time and immediately put the home under agreement.

"The way homes have been bought and sold hasn't evolved in 100 years, until now," said Tim Quirk, Co-CEO of Final Offer. "We set out to change the way agents, sellers and buyers participate in the offer process by ensuring total transparency and certainty. Sellers get true market value with the terms that matter, buyers know their offer is being considered at face value, and agents differentiate their offering and save time. With Final Offer, everybody wins."

"As a real estate broker, I've seen the disappointment of a client that lost out on their dream home. I've also known sellers to question if they got as much for their home as they possibly could," said Kevin Caulfield, Co-CEO of Final Offer. "The ability to see offers in real time and to set and make a "final offer" puts all parties in control. I've shared the platform with dozens of colleagues, and all agree that Final Offer is going to forever change how we in the real estate industry conduct business."

Final Offer has the financial backing of a $3M seed round raised in large part from top real estate agents in Boston, DC and Florida (with a collective total sales volume of $3B+ in 2021), who will be driving adoption with their clients this spring.

Final Offer Benefits:

Sellers

Clearly outline your desired price and terms.

Maximize your home's value by setting a Final Offer Price.

Engage with highly motivated pre-approved buyers.

Receive real-time updates on new and existing offers.

Buyers

Make a Winning Offer with certainty.

Purchase the home immediately.

Compete fairly, knowing the seller's desired price and terms.

Receive real-time updates on new and existing offers.

Agents

Provide a more transparent offer and negotiation experience.

Maximize your seller's home value.

Provide certainty to your buyers.

Differentiate yourself to your clients.

About Final Offer:

Final Offer is a new platform that empowers top real estate agents to provide a more transparent offer and negotiation experience to their clients. Now sellers can clearly outline their desired price and terms, giving buyers the certainty they need to always make a winning offer. By setting a Final Offer Price, sellers are able to maximize the value of their home, giving buyers the ability to purchase the home immediately. Built by real estate and technology leaders, Final Offer allows the best agents to differentiate themselves and provide their clients with an elevated buying and selling experience.

