Independent Health selects Atos to deliver digital operations and cybersecurity solutions

IRVING, Texas, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atos today announces a 5-year contract to deliver managed services for digital operations, applications and cybersecurity for Independent Health (IH), a leading healthcare insurance organization with more than 330,000 members across Western New York.

Atos Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Atos) (PRNewsfoto/Atos) (PRNewswire)

Atos' operational solutions will leverage infrastructure and digital platforms to optimize operating costs and generate efficiencies across the business landscape. For example, Atos' solutions will further the business model to help enable improvements for care management programs like Independent Health's Care for You program and customer service initiatives that provide integrated care and member engagement models in supporting customers, physicians and providers alike.

In addition, Atos will transform and evolve Independent Health's enterprise applications portfolio to be agile, mobile and rooted in analytics, across its private infrastructure. The application modernization will increase business flexibility by opening and extending legacy applications to new services and platforms, while fully protecting business risk and the data capital.

Atos will also provide Independent Health with identity and access management (IAM) services for business users to securely and conveniently access information, devices and applications. Atos will protect access to resources and data using strong authentication and risk-based adaptive access policies without compromising user experience and productivity.

"We are delighted to partner with Independent Health to transform its digital operations to achieve greater flexibility to both respond to challenges and drive innovation. We align closely with their vision of securely steering a future-forward environment that thrives on smart integration of core business processes and agile applications," said Jerry Mathews, Senior Vice President, Head of Healthcare and Life Sciences, Atos Americas.

"Atos has been a trusted partner in our transformation journey for seven years. This new edition to our plan further infuses our business efficiencies with consolidated technology operations and helps us comply with digital service management standards – all as a strategy to focus on our vision of bringing quality and affordable healthcare services to our customers," said Joshua Zalen, Vice President of IT Service Operations, Independent Health.

Independent Health is nationally recognized for its benchmark quality and customer service. Most recently, Independent Health was named a 5-Star Rated Medicare Advantage Plan for 2022 by The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Independent Health is one of only seven health plans in the nation with multiple Medicare Advantage contracts to be awarded 5 stars for its entire 2022 Medicare Advantage product portfolio.

To learn more about how Atos is transforming the digital future of healthcare, visit Digital Healthcare Solutions | Life Sciences Digital Transformation – Atos.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 109,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is an SE (Societas Europaea), listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC 40 ESG and Next 20 indexes.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Atos