PNY Named 2021 NVIDIA Partner Network Americas Distribution Partner of the Year

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PNY today announced it was named the 2021 NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) Americas Distribution Partner of the Year, for being a value-added partner and trusted advisor to the channel for NVIDIA's professional visualization products for over 20 years.

PNY - For over 35 years and thanks to a strong partnership with AI, HPC, and graphics industry leader NVIDIA, PNY has developed a broad and solutions-rich partner ecosystem across NALA that includes graphics, HPC and AI computing, across all major vertical markets. (PRNewsfoto/PNY Technologies, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Annually, the NPN awards recognize the achievements of NPN members in accelerating AI computing solutions and driving AI adoption. This year, NVIDIA recognized the efforts of PNY's seasoned team serving as a key collaborator to help deliver NVIDIA accelerated computing platforms and software across the media and entertainment and healthcare industries, and many other vertical markets, as well as with cloud service providers.

For over 35 years, and thanks to strong collaboration with NVIDIA, PNY has developed a diverse, solutions-rich partner ecosystem that includes professional visualization, AI, and HPC, across all strategic vertical markets. Providing designers, engineers, scientists, and visualization clients with cutting-edge NVIDIA GPU- and networking-based solutions is PNY's core competency. PNY recognizes the needs of its clients, offering world-class technical support and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

PNY and its partner ecosystem rely on the global NPN program, which provides the expertise required to develop, deploy, and maintain world-class NVIDIA GPU- and networking-accelerated solutions designed for today's most demanding real-time rendering, GPU virtualization, and AI use cases.

"As an NVIDIA Authorized Channel partner for over 21 years, we are honored to be named the NPN Americas Distributor of the Year," said Steven Kaner, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at PNY. "PNY is proud to collaborate with NVIDIA to deliver accelerated AI computing solutions and advance AI solutions. PNY and our partner ecosystem look forward to continued success in 2022, delivering NVIDIA's innovative hardware and software offerings, while providing unsurpassed service and support to our customers."

"From professional visualization to simulation and AI, accelerated computing has introduced transformative new opportunities for enterprises in every industry," said Geoff Fancher, Vice President of Worldwide Distribution at NVIDIA. "With deep expertise in everything from customer service to engineering support, the PNY team is a key collaborator supporting the work of leading NVIDIA customers in media and entertainment, healthcare, cloud computing, and many other vertical markets."

Throughout 2022, PNY will increasingly emphasize how the convergence of visualization, AI, and HPC – powered by NVIDIA – will transform every aspect of personal, business, government, or institutional activities for the better; all while delivering new products, programs, or services to customers through PNY's increasingly sophisticated, NPN-enhanced ecosystem of AI-aware system builders and integrators.

For more information on PNY's collaboration with NVIDIA, visit www.pny.com/pnypro.

About PNY Technologies

Established in 1985, PNY is a global technology leader dedicated to business and consumer electronics manufacturing. PNY has over 30 years' experience serving B2Bs, OEMs and consumers worldwide. PNY's product portfolio includes NVIDIA professional and consumer graphics boards, data center GPUs for AI and HPC, and networking solutions. PNY also offers innovative SSDs, memory upgrades, and flash products. Headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey (USA), PNY maintains facilities in North America, EMEA, India and Asia.

For media inquiries, please contact promarketing@pny.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PNY Technologies, Inc.