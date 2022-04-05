USAA Improving Member Experience with Faster, Modernized Mobile App

The upgraded platform will roll out to all members by June 2022

SAN ANTONIO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today USAA announced the upgrade of its award-winning mobile app to provide a faster, more personalized user experience and advanced search functionality that leverages predictive text and natural language features. The upgrade, which requires no action from existing users, provides members with immediate benefits and serves as a foundation for further innovation across USAA offerings.

"Our members are stationed all over the world and we know they need a smart, simple, safe and reliable way to manage their insurance and banking needs in the palm of their hand," said Ameesh Vakharia, chief strategy and brand officer at USAA. "Amid the pandemic, we're seeing that mobile options continue to be the preference for members to interact with USAA, with an increase in our mobile app traffic of nearly 12% over the last year and nearly 10 million unique users."

USAA's mobile app is one of the only apps within the financial services industry that provides the all-in-one, fully integrated consumer experience for banking and insurance, including property, auto, and life. The new app leverages the power of machine learning to provide integrated, personal insights and actions with visual upgrades, faster speeds on delivery and performance as well as simplified, engaging messaging. Specifically, the upgraded app is:

Smarter – Using the app's personal assistant, EVA, it understands individual member needs and automatically customizes to prominently display personalization solutions (e.g., letting members know their bill is past due, providing travel alerts, location-based catastrophe alerts and proactive, relevant life-event advice.) Reduction of 6.5 seconds off load time across the app.

Simpler – The new predictive search function leverages natural language, allowing members to type or talk normally; reduced number of taps to get to key transactions – 98% of transactions on the app are accessible within 1-2 taps.

Safer – Utilizes state-of-the-art, real-time automated behavior analysis to help protect members from fraudulent activity.

"We are looking forward to further personalizing for individual member needs within the leading financial services app that combines a turnkey banking experience with insurance serviceability," said Ryan Barth, vice president of enterprise digital at USAA. "This upgrade sets the stage for future implementations such as enabling artificial intelligence and machine learning integrations for digital offerings."

To learn more about the upgraded mobile app, visit www.usaa.com/mobile.

About USAA

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking and investment and retirement solutions to nearly 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, USAA has offices in seven U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 38,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

