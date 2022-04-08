Exemplis Acquires Edloe Finch, Parent Company to Albany Park

A leader in build-to-order products expands its growing portfolio

CYPRESS, Calif., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exemplis, a California-based furniture manufacturer, proudly announces the acquisition of Edloe Finch, a Texas-based e-commerce retailer of home furniture and parent company to Albany Park. The acquisition will expand the Exemplis portfolio of industry-defining brands.

Exemplis Logo (PRNewsfoto/Exemplis) (PRNewswire)

"I'm thrilled about the new possibilities for our companies," says Paul DeVries, CEO and founder of Exemplis. "Darryl and Jessica have created one of the fastest-growing brands in the residential furniture space. Their forward-looking leadership, creativity and competitive drive are perfect complements to the nonstop innovation that's propelled Exemplis for over 25 years. I'm very excited to be joining forces with them."

It will be business as usual for Edloe Finch. They will continue to operate independently, and all products will continue to be ordered from, fulfilled by and serviced through their respective factories and customer service teams.

"We are very excited to be a part of the Exemplis family," says Darryl Sharpton, CEO and co-founder of Edloe Finch. "In Paul [DeVries] and Exemplis, we've found an ideal partner who shares our passion for creating great furniture while keeping the focus on the customer experience. Jessica and I will continue to run Edloe Finch and Albany Park as co-CEOs. With the support from Exemplis, we're ready to spread coziness across America like never before!"

About Exemplis

Exemplis, the parent company of SitOnIt Seating®, Timbuk2®, X-Chair®, Mavix® Gaming, and The Healthy Back Store® brands, has been a leader in build-to-order products since its founding in 1996 in California. SitOnIt Seating is one of the largest manufacturers of office solutions in the world with an unlimited array of customizable designs and the fastest shipping times in the industry. Timbuk2 crafts high-quality handmade bags, packs and more for a global community on the go. X-Chair advances office chairs with proprietary ergonomic technology. Mavix breaks the mold to provide the future of gaming comfort. The Healthy Back Store is a leader in high-end comfort solutions. For more information, visit www.exemplis.com.

About Edloe Finch

Edloe Finch, the parent company of Albany Park®, was founded in 2017 by Darryl Sharpton and Jessica Sharpton. The company launched Albany Park in 2019. Albany Park was designed to make buying the perfect sofa easy by eliminating decision fatigue — they offer three collections that satisfy both the style and comfort needs of their growing customer base. Edloe Finch is a digitally native e-commerce company that continually strives to improve the furniture buying experience while being a leader in the digital revolution of the furniture industry. For more information, visit www.edloefinch.com and www.albanypark.com.

