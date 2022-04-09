BLUETTI to Offer 2022 Easter Bundle

LAS VEGAS, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Easter is around the corner, it's a great time for family gatherings or planning an escape from the city to relax mind and soul in the wild. To cater to such off-grid power needs during the holiday, BLUETTI, an innovative company in the power storage industry for over 10 years, is now offering an Easter assortment, starting from Apr 7, 7PM PDT and ending on Apr 18, 7PM PDT.

Though with no battery built-in, the AC300 is 100% modular, which can connect with up to 4 B300 battery packs to reach a 12,288Wh capacity. The 3000W Pure Sine AC inverter is built for securely running high-load devices. The BLUETTI Fusion Box Pro can combine 2 such units in series and even boost to a massive 24,576Wh/ 6000W/ 24V, which is sure to cover all household power needs for a day or two.

AC200MAX integrates a 2048Wh (51.2V 40Ah) ultra-durable LiFePO4 battery pack that holds up to 3,500 cycles before dropping to 80% efficiency. It features 16 outputs to run multiple devices at the same time. Flexible to recharge it in 7 ways, the maximum 1400W input rate allows it to top up to full within 2 hours. It also compatible with B300 battery packs to expand up to as much as 12,288Wh.

When considering a solar generator as an emergency power supply, then EP500 should be on the top of the list since it's shipped with a 5100Wh capacity and a 2000W rated pure sine wave AC inverter. With the Smart Home Panel, EP500 can be integrated into the home grid due to the seamless 24/7 UPS function, combating power failure anytime. Remote control, monitor, and firmware updates can be done merely with clicks on the cellphone.

EB55 & EB70 are super lightweight and portable especially for outdoor trips like camping or fishing. The easy-to-carry handle is ergonomically constructed for easy transport. Simply hook it up with BLUETTI solar panels PV120 or PV200 to make it a reliable power source with endless green energy.

Widely compatible with most solar generators in the market, PV350 solar panel is made of advanced laminated technology and long-lasting ETFE material to withstand daily scratch and water splash. The 350-Watt monocrystalline can ensure a high conversion rate up to 23.4%. Always stay powered along the way.

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of experience in the energy storage industry, BLUETTI is committed to building the world's best power stations for van dwellers, explorers, and off-grid life. For more information, please visit https://www.bluettipower.com/

