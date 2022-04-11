New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Announces Bishop T.D. Jakes, Award-Winning Gospel Artist John P. Kee for Good Friday Service; Gospel Recording Artist VaShawn Mitchell for Resurrection Sunday

'The Return' Marks New Birth's First In-Person Worship Since the Covid-19 Pandemic

STONECREST, Ga., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After two years of virtual worship services due to the Covid-19 pandemic, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church is reopening its doors on Good Friday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m. with internationally renowned faith leader and best-selling author Bishop T.D. Jakes and award-winning gospel artist John P. Kee. New Birth's reopening activities, called 'The Return', will culminate on Resurrection Sunday, April 17, with Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant and celebrated gospel artist VaShawn Mitchell beginning at 9:30 a.m. All planned events will take place at New Birth, located at 6400 Woodrow Rd in Stonecrest.

Dr. Jamal Bryant, Bishop T.D. Jakes, John P. Kee, and VaShawn Mitchell (PRNewswire)

"We are beyond thrilled to return to in-person worship services, to re-engage with our congregation and to welcome visitors who are thirsty for an extraordinary encounter with the Lord," said Dr. Bryant. "Bishop T.D. Jakes is a global force and one of the most prolific voices in ministry. We are truly blessed to have him join us for our Good Friday service with the legendary John P. Kee. We are equally excited that gospel sensation VaShawn Mitchell will join us as our guest psalmist on Resurrection Sunday."

Throughout the pandemic, New Birth has advanced innovative ways to engage members and enhance its online ministry as well as its outreach activities. The King's Table, New Birth's food pantry, was launched just two months before the pandemic and served 300 people each month. With the financial impacts that accompanied the global crisis, The King's Table saw those numbers skyrocket to more than 3,000 people weekly at the height of the pandemic and is quickly approaching a major milestone – 1 million people served during the pandemic.

During the weekend events, The King's Table will also host its weekly free food distribution on Saturday, April 16, at 10 a.m. on the church's campus. All distributed items are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. "What better way to punctuate Resurrection Sunday than to advance the work of the Lord through giving to those in need," Bryant said.

For more information, visit newbirth.org .

Media interested in covering any of the planned events or scheduling an interview with Dr. Jamal Bryant should contact Erik Burton at 770-294-8475 or profilepr@gmail.com .

(PRNewsfoto/New Birth Missionary Baptist Church) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE New Birth Missionary Baptist Church