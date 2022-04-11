New Clinical Trial on Safety and Efficacy of ImmunoSEB™ and ProbioSEB CSC3™ Combination for Long-COVID Fatigue

CHINO, Calif., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics is proud to announce a clinical trial on the safety and efficacy of ImmunoSEB™ (systemic enzyme complex) and ProbioSEB CSC3™ (a spore-forming probiotic blend) in people experiencing Long COVID, specifically post-viral fatigue, was recently published in the peer-reviewed journal Medicines.

"We are grateful to be able to offer effective, natural solutions at a time when people really need them," said Vic Rathi, President and CEO of Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics. "The global long-term effects of this pandemic continue, and ImmunoSEB™ and ProbioSEB CSC3™ can support people for whom the issues linger."

The 200-person study analyzed treatment efficacy over 14 days using the Chalder Fatigue scale (CFQ-11), while secondary endpoints such as patient vitals were taken to determine safety.

The results show that 91% of patients receiving supplementation of ImmunoSEB™ and ProbioSEB CSC3™ experienced resolution of fatigue, versus only 15% in the control arm. Patients in the test arm also had a greater improvement in physical and mental fatigue scores at all time points. ImmunoSEB™ and ProbioSEB CSC3™ were well-tolerated.

ProbioSEB CSC3™ is a blend of robust spore-forming probiotics SEBiotic™ (Bacillus coagulans LBSC), SEBtilis™ (Bacillus subtilis PLSSC), and SEBclausii™ (Bacillus clausii 088AE) with a prebiotic.

ImmunoSEB™ is a powerful systemic enzyme complex with Peptizyme SP™ (serrapeptase), Bromelain, Amylase, Lysozyme, Peptidase, Glucoamylase, Catalase, Papain, and Lactoferrin.

Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics is a leading probiotic and enzyme manufacturer with 60+ years of experience. We offer a full line of more than 25 probiotic strains for a range of nutraceutical, food, and beverage applications. As a true manufacturer with decades of experience in nutraceuticals, we have supply chain visibility and provide unparalleled technical support through every step of the process. Our strict quality standards are backed by a lengthy list of the most rigorous third-party certifications.

To learn how you can add ImmunoSEB™ and ProbioSEB CSC3™ to your product line or how consumers can get finished supplements, email adm@specialtyenzymes.com or call (909) 613-1660.

