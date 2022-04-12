ARCXIS Acquires California-Based iPermit

Leading national builder services provider for new home construction expands capabilities to service the existing homes market.

HOUSTON, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCXIS, announced that it has acquired iPermit. Headquartered in Westlake Village, California, iPermit is the largest permit and HERS rating company serving existing homes in California, offering an end-to-end solution that includes permit expediting, Title 24 HERS verification, and California energy upgrade rebate processing. The acquisition introduces ARCXIS into the existing homes market and further solidifies the company's standing as the largest company of its kind in California, and across the United States.

ARCXIS, formerly known as DPIS Builder Services and associated companies, is the largers HERS inspection and Energy Star rater in the United States. (PRNewswire)

Addition of iPermit introduces ARCXIS into the existing homes market expanding client base & services beyond builders.

"California is leading the nation in sustainability and building performance efforts. Bringing together ARCXIS, the largest HERS testing company for new homes in California, and the United States, with the largest permitting and HERS testing company for existing homes in the state, was a logical fit with our strategic objectives and further solidifies our position in California. Acquiring iPermit also positions us for growth in new services and new markets as we look to layer its experience and capabilities on our national platform," said Jonathan Risch, CEO of ARCXIS.

Ian Jacoby, former owner of iPermit says, "Joining the ARCXIS family of businesses is an exciting development for our customers who will benefit from expanded capacity, geographic coverage, and services. Our combination more than doubles the number of HERS inspectors we have available in California and allows us to accelerate our expansion into other markets across the U.S., now being a part of the largest HERS rating provider in the nation." Says Ian, "I am also pleased that our full staff is continuing the journey with ARCXIS. Our team is excited about the many benefits and opportunities available to them being a part of ARCXIS and is looking forward to continuing to grow our business and relationships."

iPermit will continue to operate under the iPermit brand as an ARCXIS company and will be managed by the existing team to ensure continued consistency and uninterrupted business. Visit iPermit online at www.iPermitCA.com.

About ARCXIS

ARCXIS (Houston, Texas), is the largest provider of inspection, design, engineering, and quality assurance services for the U.S. residential construction industry. Formerly known as DPIS Builder Services, Ei Companies, Post-Tension Solutions, Ensign Building Solutions Home Energy Division, and Building Energy, ARCXIS brings together hundreds of years of expertise and experience under a single brand serving builders in over half of the states spanning the continental United States.

ARCXIS operates several regional offices with teams of local area operations managers, sales staff, and a network of inspectors and engineers working in dozens of markets from coast to coast. Over the past 35 years of partnering with Builders, we have certified more Energy Star homes than anyone on the globe, consistently responsible for certifying a quarter of all Energy Star homes annually. We are the largest HERS rater in the United States, touching over 150,000 homes annually and were the first company to be recognized by RESNET for performing 250,000 HERS ratings. We are the largest energy rater in California, certifying more Title 24 homes than any company in the state.

The ARCXIS group of companies also includes ABCO Construction Services, LLC (Centennial, Colorado) and structural engineering firm United Structural Consultants (Houston, Texas). Both ABCO and USC service the multi-family, multi-use, and commercial sectors of the construction industry. The addition of iPermit (Westlake Village, California) expands the ARCXIS suite of services to include HERS testing and permitting for existing homes.

ARCXIS is majority owned by Saw Mill Capital, LLC (Briarcliff Manor, New York). Visit us online at www.arcxis.com.

