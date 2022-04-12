Century Communities Announces New Gated Community in San Bernardino

The Enclave: Now Selling from the $500s

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder offering homes for purchase online, celebrated the grand opening of The Enclave this past weekend, a gated community of 96 new single-family homes in San Bernardino. Starting from the $500s, The Enclave offers an inspired lineup of three two-story floor plans, boasting beautiful open-concept layouts with 3 to 4 bedrooms and up to approximately 1,955 square feet. Each home also includes convenient and on-trend features, such as the company's Century Home Connect® smart home package.

A prime location with close proximity to I-10 offers quick access to shopping at prominent stores like Costco and Best Buy; dining at popular eateries like BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse; outdoor recreation at nearby destinations like San Bernardino National Forest, Big Bear Lake, and Joshua Tree National Park; and notable schools within Redlands USD.

Learn more about The Enclave and see available homes: www.CenturyCommunities.com/TheEnclaveCA

COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS:

96 homesites

Versatile two-story floor plans

1,796 to 1,955 sq. ft.

3 to 4 bedrooms

2.5 to 3 bathrooms

LOCATION:

1414 Laurelwood Drive

San Bernardino, CA 92408

909.667.7664

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in California.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 40 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

