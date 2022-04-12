New appointment to Devyser's management team enhances commercial focus

STOCKHOLM, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Devyser announces a strengthening of its commercial organization with the appointment of Theis Kipling as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) with global responsibility for sales, marketing, product management and tech support. Theis Kipling's employment within Devyser's management team will commence latest by June 1, 2022.

Theis Kipling has a comprehensive commercial background in the global life sciences sector. Theis joins Devyser from his most recent post as CCO at the Swedish biotechnology company Atlas Antibodies, where he was responsible for developing the commercial organization and driving the company's strong organic growth. Prior to that, Theis spent several years at the global diagnostics company Agilent, holding a number of management positions in different areas of the business and European regions. His previous experience also includes various commercial roles at the Danish pharmaceutical company Lundbeck.

"Devyser is on a strong journey of growth which will both strengthen our presence in existing markets and break into new ones, and I am therefore delighted that we are welcoming Theis to our team. With his extensive experience from senior commercial positions, along with his expertise in the sector and specifically diagnostics companies, Theis will play a very important role driving the company's continued global expansion", said Fredrik Alpsten, CEO of Devyser.

"I'm really looking forward to leading the commercial department at Devyser and becoming part of the already strong team at Devyser. I am impressed by Devyser's success in achieving leading positions in several European markets. I am confident that we have only seen the beginning of Devyser's commercial potential, and it will be very exciting to be part of this journey," said Theis Kipling.

Following Theis Kipling's appointment, the company's group management team will comprise of Fredrik Alpsten, CEO, Sabina Berlin, CFO, Theis Kipling, CCO, Göran Rydin, COO and Ulf Klangby, Deputy CEO.

About Devyser Diagnostics AB (publ)

Devyser is specialized in the development, manufacture, and sales of diagnostic kits. The products are sold to routine diagnostic laboratories in more than 45 countries. The products are used for complex DNA testing in the hereditary disease, oncology and post-transplantation monitoring fields, to enable targeted cancer treatment, the diagnosis of a large number of genetic diseases, and transplant patient follow-up. Devyser's product development focuses on simplifying and streamlining complex testing processes to improve throughput, reduce hands-on time and produce accurate and trusted results. Devyser was founded in 2004 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.



Devyser's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: DVYSR). The company's Certified Adviser is Redeye AB, e-mail address certifiedadviser@redeye.se and telephone number +46 8 121 576 90. For more information, visit www.devyser.com.

