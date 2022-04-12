Press Conference and Media Day to Commence Washington DC Temple Open House; Global Church Leaders to Lead Media Tours of Temple Interior April 18

Once-in-a-generation Opportunity for Media to Tour Temple Interior and Gardens with Global Church Leadership

Summary: Global leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be among the key speakers and tour guides during a special press conference and media day at the Washington D.C. Temple on Monday, April 18.

What: This media event will officially launch the Washington D.C. Temple Open House set to take place over the course of the spring and summer. Hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected to visit this iconic location considered a sacred space by millions worldwide. This is the first time that the Temple , following a comprehensive renovation project, has been opened to members of the press corps in nearly 50 years.

Who: Elders David A. Bednar and Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Sisters Sharon Eubank and Reyna I. Aburto, first and second counselor respectively of the Church's Relief Society General Presidency, will address the media during a press conference and interview availability.

The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles is the second-highest presiding body in the Church. The Relief Society is one of the largest women's organizations in the world for women ages 18 and over that provides support for the temporal and spiritual needs of all women in the Church, as well as others who are in need.

Church leaders scheduled to address the media on April 18 have responsibilities that include oversight for temples across the globe, worldwide humanitarian assistance and the administration of one of the oldest and largest women's organizations of its kind in the world. These leaders will be among the guides who will lead accredited media guests through the interior of the Temple and adjoining gardens on April 18.

When: Three specialized briefing sessions for media will take place on April 18. Media are invited to choose the session that best meets the needs of their respective outlets and readers. Colleagues are invited to arrive 30 minutes early if they need to set up equipment.

April 18 9 a.m. ET : Media Briefing and Tour for local and national media (in English and ASL)

April 18 Noon ET : Media Briefing and Tour for international and global media and foreign correspondents, (Spanish, Portuguese, and French interpreters on-site and select spokespeople available to provide content in Spanish and other global languages upon request)

April 18 3 p.m. ET : Media Briefing for digital media outlets, thought leaders, cultural and architectural and design publications (construction and design experts also available for comment)

How to Attend: Media are invited to RSVP through the following registration link. Media that have registered for the April 18 media day will receive an invitation to preferred sessions based on availability.

Every effort will be made to accommodate first requests for access. All media attending April 18 activities, including photographers, sound engineers, and other support team members, must register through the registration link, or they cannot be admitted to Media Day activities in accordance with security and safety considerations.

Resources / Links

RSVP Link for April 18 Media Day / Press Conference / Media Tours

Biographical sketches for the spokespersons scheduled for April 18 (please note that additional speakers will be announced closer to the date)

Elder David A. Bednar

Elder Gerrit W. Gong

Sister Sharon Eubank

Sister Reyna I. Aburto

Facts and Resources about the Washington D.C. Temple Open House

Production Note: We welcome camera crews and equipment for the press conference and one-on-one interview opportunities taking place following the tours of the Temple. Every effort will be made to accommodate equipment but placement of cameras will be made on a first-come, first-served basis. As is customary practice for temple open house activities, cameras are not permitted inside the Temple itself but extensive b-roll options will be made available to media outlets upon request.

