Trace Announces $65.2M in Funding Following Record-Breaking Year in Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trace , the only game film platform that automatically edits and delivers personalized moments for each player, today announced it has closed a $47M Series C round of funding, bringing its total funding to $65.2M. Pelion Venture Partners led the round with Lakestar, Toba Capital, and NextGen VP participation.

The sports technology industry is booming and is projected to grow from $17.9B to $40.2B by 2026. In addition, the youth sports market is projected to reach $77.6B by 2026 as travel teams gain popularity and families begin to enjoy the quality time that weekend sporting events offer.

Parents, players, and coaches want to quickly see their moments from a game without rewatching hours of game footage while fumbling around with editing software. Trace is the only solution that automatically records and delivers personalized moments for each player hours after a game–no more sifting through video footage, marking timestamps, and manually stitching together clips.

Using Trace's wide-angle camera and proprietary GPS sensors, Trace captures the entirety of a game without missing a moment. Once quickly set up, the camera can be left to capture the game all on its own, eliminating the need for anyone to watch the game behind a recording device. Using advanced AI, Trace analyzes all of the footage and performance metrics to edit and assemble a personalized game experience.

"Players want to see themselves, and parents want to safeguard their children's best life moments. We let Sarah, and her parents, watch all of her plays in the game without any additional work or effort. You don't have to record, you don't have to do any editing, Sarah can sit back after the game and watch from her perspective, moment to moment, memory to memory. We're extremely proud to serve more than a million athletes today and eliminate the barriers to capturing and editing game footage. And whether you're looking to play in college or just getting started with a sport, Trace will keep the moments that matter most to you one click away," said David Lokshin, CEO of Trace.

For athletes looking to improve their game, coaches looking for more support, or even parents who want to relive their child's game—Trace is short personalized videos you can't wait to watch.

"David and I have built a friendship over the past few years and I was really impressed with the growth of the business from a product, engagement, and revenue standpoint in 2021. The team's vision for what Trace will become is huge. We're thrilled to be leading this round to fuel Trace's impressive growth," said Jeff Kearl, General Partner at Pelion Venture Partners.

Trace plans to use the funds to continue product innovation and plans to expand availability to even more sports in 2022. In addition, Trace will use the funds to add to its world-class team, adding over one hundred positions by year-end.

Trace currently supports Soccer, Baseball, and Softball in the US. To learn more about Trace Soccer, please visit Traceup.com/soccer. To learn more about Baseball and Softball, please visit Traceup.com/baseball.

