Asetek SimSports™ Unveils Invicta™ Racing Boots for Full Immersion, Maximum Performance and Unrivaled Comfort in Sim Racing

AALBORG, Denmark, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, sim racing gear innovator, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, today unveiled its Invicta™ Racing Boots, specifically designed for full immersion, maximum performance and unrivaled comfort, providing the perfect, stable grip for sim racing.

Attractive and elegant, and uniquely designed for sim racing, the Invicta™ Racing Boots feature the classic Asetek SimSports™ design. Made with a thin rubber sole ideal for a stable grip with the Invicta™ pedal face plates, the boots emphasize comfort, with perforations in the front for maximum breathability; a padded tongue for extra comfort; and a hook & loop self-fastener strap and laces for easy adjustment and a perfect fit.

Sim racers can place their pre-orders by going to https://www.asetek.com/simsports/webshop.

The Invicta™ Racing Boots. The Invicta™ Racing Boots are available for pre-order purchase now. The boots will be available for €99.00 including VAT ( $99.00 excluding sales tax when available for sale in the U.S.). Asetek expects to be shipping the Invicta™ Racing Boots in June 2022 .

"When developing our Invicta™ Sim Racing Boots, it was important for us to provide racers a boot that is specifically designed to improve performance on a sim racing rig," said André Sloth Eriksen, CEO and founder of Asetek. "Like in a real race car, wearing boots which distribute the load under your foot, does make a significant difference, especially under braking. Our Invicta™ Racing Boots are designed to give racers a perfect grip with the Invicta™ pedals, providing the extra advantage of precise control and lasting comfort for a fully immersive driving experience."

In addition to the Invicta™ and Forte™ sim racing pedals, and the Invicta™ Racing Boots, Asetek SimSports™ will also offer wheel bases, steering wheels, shifters, and other end-user customization options.

About Asetek

Asetek (ASTK.OL), a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2013, Asetek went public while expanding into energy-efficient and environmentally friendly cooling solutions for data centers. In 2021, Asetek introduced the first of its products for next-level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan, and the United States.

