Bazooka® Bubble Gum Kicks Off Milestone 75th Anniversary

To mark this momentous occasion, Bazooka will be rolling out year-long celebratory initiatives for fans to keep on chewing!

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Bazooka Companies, Inc. is celebrating 75 years of the beloved candy brand Bazooka® Bubble Gum as a confectionary classic. To honor this occasion, Bazooka is giving fans some nostalgia to chew on. Beginning as a penny gum brand featuring the famous Bazooka Joe and the Gang comics, Bazooka Bubble Gum blew up to become a pop-culture staple. The year-long celebration will include a new set of original comics and fortunes from the 80s, commemorative packaging, a return to a fan favorite flavor, and the debut of a short film encapsulating the brand's history and impact.

"After seventy-five years, Bazooka has solidified its place as a pop culture icon and we're thrilled to celebrate this historic anniversary with exciting experiences for fans all year long," said Rebecca Silbrefarb, Senior Director of Marketing at Bazooka Candy Brands, a division of The Bazooka Companies,Inc. "We are inviting our fans to take the journey down memory lane and to celebrate the festivities with us"

To commemorate the brand's legacy, this year's packaging will feature the nostalgic 1980s graphics with the new, never-before-seen 75th emblem honoring this milestone, which fans can collect and enjoy. The Bazooka Bubble Gum product line featuring the new package started rolling out earlier this year and will be available at Kroger, Dollar General, Party City, and all other retailers in which Bazooka is sold nationwide. Additionally, Bazooka is bringing back its fan favorite, Original Grape flavor in its wallet packs, which will be available this summer.

Bazooka celebrates its iconic heritage by revisiting the past, reimagining the future, and highlighting how it became one of America's household brands through a short film. Set to release this summer, the film will celebrate the rich history of the brand and its impact on pop culture and the confectionary landscape.

"This short film will highlight how the Bazooka brand has become so meaningful to so many people over the last 75 years." said Alyson McManus, Senior Brand Manager at Bazooka Candy Brands. "We hope that fans enjoy the documentary and will be inspired by the heritage of Bazooka Bubble Gum."

