Edward Jones and Arbor Day Foundation Collaborate to Plant 10,000 Trees

Program will kick off with a tree planting event at the Katy Trail in St. Louis on April 16

ST. LOUIS, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial services firm Edward Jones today announced its national strategic alliance with the Arbor Day Foundation to support the planting of 10,000 trees. Beginning this spring, Edward Jones will support community tree-planting events in 11 U.S. communities and reforestation projects across the country in areas of greatest need. This collaboration aligns with Edward Jones' purpose to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of our clients and communities, and together, benefit our communities and society.

Edward Jones will hold its first tree planting event at the Katy Trail in St. Louis on Saturday, April 16. Events will be held throughout the year in communities Edward Jones serves throughout the U.S. including Atlanta, Charlotte, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Phoenix/Tempe, Raleigh-Durham, San Diego and St. Louis.

The Katy Trail was chosen because it is strongly connected to Edward Jones' history. Ted and Pat Jones – the firm's second managing partner and his wife – played an instrumental role in the development and expansion of the trail, donating $2.2 million to the project in 1990. Their personal support for the Katy Trail stemmed from the couple's lifelong dedication to conserving Missouri's natural beauty and providing opportunities for residents to enjoy it and communities to benefit from it.

"Conservation has been part of Edward Jones' heritage for a long time, and this project is just one of many ways we're working to create a more sustainable future for all," said Cara Knox, Principal, Corporate Citizenship at Edward Jones. "Planting trees is a simple, impactful way to create transformational change in our communities, and through our collaboration with the Arbor Day Foundation, we will bring urban planting projects to neighborhoods and communities in need of tree coverage and green spaces."

Trees are the most scalable and affordable natural solution to sustainability and contribute to the beautification of our communities. Combined with paper reduction and recycling efforts, firms like Edward Jones are supporting conservation of natural resources. In 2021, Edward Jones saved a total of 7.2 million pounds of paper through electronic delivery, promoting a reduction of more than 64 million pounds of CO 2 e. The firm's paper reduction efforts have provided an estimated $76 million in total savings. Further, Edward Jones plans to monitor the environmental impact of the trees planted in 2022 over 40 years, including CO 2 e captured, air quality savings and stormwater runoff reduction.

"Partnering with companies like Edward Jones that have a deep commitment to fostering positive impact allows us to continue tracking toward our goal to create a better tomorrow through planting trees," said Dan Lambe, Chief Executive of the Arbor Day Foundation.

More information about the partnership can be found in the firm's fourth-annual Purpose, Inclusion and Citizenship annual report at www.edwardjones.com/positiveimpact

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones, a FORTUNE 500 firm headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of its branch offices caters to individual investors and businesses. The firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.8 trillion in assets under care. The Edward Jones website is www.edwardjones.com , and its recruiting Web site is www.careers.edwardjones.com . Member SIPC.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members, supporters and valued partners. Since 1972, almost 500 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to lead toward a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival.

As one of the world's largest operating conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partners and programs, educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees. More information is available at arborday.org.

