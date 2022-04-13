The Great Retention Initiative is Lutheran Life Communities' response to The Great Resignation and Retirement

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lutheran Life Communities, a not-for-profit senior living and services organization in Arlington Heights, IL, understands people have many employment choices. With millions of Americans retiring sooner than expected due to the pandemic, Sloan Bentley, President and CEO of Lutheran Life Communities, responded by investing in The Great Retention Initiative.

Nationwide studies show that more than half of those who left the workforce during COVID-19 were over 55 years old. Lutheran Life Communities experienced turnover during the pandemic with approximately 30% being over 50. As a response, Lutheran Life Communities is prioritizing and promoting a blended work environment that is fair and equitable for team members of all ages. The organization is committed to the principle of Equal Employment Opportunity, advertising open job roles on over 132 diverse job boards.

With mental health distress, loss of motivation, and family obligations cited as reasons prompting workers to reevaluate their employment situation, Lutheran Life Communities has invested in the wellbeing of team members with programs such as spiritual care through chaplaincy, team member assistance program, health and fitness programs and team member referral program.

During a recent initiative, team members who entrusted Lutheran Life Communities by referring friends, neighbors, or relatives, were thanked with a referral incentive. For each referral hired, the name of the referring team member was entered into a drawing for the chance to win a grand prize totaling $5,000.

Bentley's vision of intentionally developing programs for wellbeing, team member recognition, and pathways to learning and development is modern, responsive and relevant. The Great Retention Initiative is well underway and growing at Lutheran Life Communities.

