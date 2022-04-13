HanAll Biopharma and Daewoong Pharmaceutical Invest in Turn Biotechnologies to Expand Growth Initiative

HanAll Biopharma and Daewoong Pharmaceutical invest in the broad potential of Turn Biotechnologies

Turn has developed a novel cell rejuvenating platform with significant potential for application in an array of age-related diseases

SEOUL, South Korea, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HanAll Biopharma (KRX: 009420.KS) and Daewoong Pharmaceutical (KRX: 069620.KS) today announced expansion of their open collaboration strategy by investing in Turn Biotechnologies, a Silicon Valley based company focused on developing novel mRNA medicines. The companies are supporting Turn Bio's continued development of a high-potential platform and are009420 considering future long-term collaborations.

Turn Bio is a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on cellular repair via epigenetic reprogramming of cells. The technological foundation for Turn Bio's proprietary Epigenetic Reprogramming of Age (ERA™) methodology was developed by Turn Bio's co-founders in the Sebastiano Lab, Institute for Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine, Stanford School of Medicine. The technology has since been patented and Turn Bio is currently using it to complete pre-clinical research on therapies targeting indications in dermatology and immunology, as well as developing therapies for ophthalmology, osteoarthritis and the muscular system.

"Many age-related diseases have long been significant areas of patients' unmet need," said Dr. Almira Chabi, chief medical officer and chief development officer at HanAll Pharmaceutical International. "Turn Bio's innovative platform may bring a pivotal transformation to a wide array of therapeutic areas. HanAll is committing support and investment to help realize the full potential of this pioneering technology as Turn Bio advances to a new phase of growth."

"The support of Daewoong Pharmaceutical and HanAll Biopharma validates our approach to cellular rejuvenation and enables Turn to expand its efforts in multiple therapeutic indications," said Anja Krammer, the company's CEO. "We are thrilled that a company as well known for its innovation, has taken interest in our promise to transform the way medicine treats diseases of aging and we look forward to further collaborations to help change quality of life and healthcare economics globally."

The proceeds from this round of financing will support Turn Bio's advancement towards a phase 1 trial of its mRNA therapy candidate TRN-001, which targets indications in dermatology.

About HanAll Biopharma Co., Ltd.

HanAll Biopharma (KRX: 009420.KS) is a global biopharmaceutical company founded in 1973, with a mission of making meaningful contributions to patients' lives by introducing innovative, impactful therapies to address severe unmet medical needs. HanAll has been operating a portfolio of pharmaceutical products in areas ranging from endocrine, circulatory, and urologic diseases for more than 48 years.

HanAll has also expanded its focus to ophthalmology, immunology, oncology and neurology to discover and develop innovative medicines for patients with diseases for which there are no effective treatments. A leading pipeline asset, HL161 (INN: batoclimab), an anti-FcRn antibody drug, is in Phase 3 and Phase 2 trials across the world for the treatment of rare autoimmune disorders including myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, warm autoimmune hymolytic anemia, neuromyelitis optica, and immune thrombocytopenia. Another main asset, HL036 (INN: tanfanercept), an anti-TNF alpha protein drug, is in Phase 3 clinical trials in the US and China for the treatment of dry eye disease.

For further information visit our website , and connect with us on linkedin . For any media inquiries, please contact HanAll PR/IR (pr@hanall.com , ir@hanall.com ).

About Daewoong Pharmaceutical. Co., Ltd.

(https://www.daewoong.co.kr/en)

Established in 1945, Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a leading South Korean pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceuticals for both domestic and international markets. With a strong and innovative in-house R&D and advanced manufacturing facilities, Daewoong provides a total healthcare solution to customers across the globe. Continuing on their course of building a strong global healthcare company, Daewoong has broadened international operations by establishing branch offices and research centers throughout Asia and the United States. Daewoong has also expanded strategic partnerships in more than 100 countries worldwide.

About Turn Biotechnologies

Turn Bio is a pre-clinical-stage company focused on repairing tissue at the cellular level. The company's proprietary mRNA platform technology, ERA™, restores optimal gene expression by combatting the effects of aging in the epigenome. This restores the cells' ability to prevent or treat disease, and heal or regenerate tissue and will help to fight incurable chronic diseases.

Turn Bio's technology provides a platform from which to attack a variety of now incurable chronic diseases. The company is currently completing pre-clinical research on tailored therapies targeting indications in dermatology and immunology, as well as developing therapies for ophthalmology, osteo-arthritis and the muscular system. For more information, see turn.bio or contact Jim Martinez, rightstorygroup / jim@rightstorygroup.com or (312) 543-9026

Disclaimer statement

The contents of this announcement include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will," or "should" and include statements HANALL (the company, we) makes concerning its 2022 business and financial outlook and related plans; the therapeutic potential of its product candidates; the intended results of its strategy and the company, and its collaboration partners', advancement of, and anticipated clinical development, data readouts and regulatory milestones and plans, including the timing of planned clinical trials and expected data readouts; the design of future clinical trials and the timing and outcome of regulatory filings and regulatory approvals. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The company's actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors our expectations regarding its the inherent uncertainties associated with competitive developments, preclinical and clinical trial and product development activities and regulatory approval requirements; our reliance on collaborations with third parties; estimating the commercial potential of our product candidates; our ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its technologies and drugs; our limited operating history; and our ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development and commercialization of its product candidates. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in Korea Stock Exchange (KRX) filings and reports, including in our most recent annual report as well as subsequent filings and reports filed by the company with the KRX. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise the information in this press release, including any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by Korean law and regulations.

