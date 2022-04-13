Mattress Firm Announces Strategic Partnerships with National Alliance on Mental Illness, Partnership for a Healthier America, and JDRF

The Company Has Pledged $150,000 in Total Grants to Support Each Organization's Mission

HOUSTON, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattress Firm, the nation's largest mattress specialty retailer, today announced it has partnered with National Alliance on Mental Illness, Partnership for a Healthier America and JDRF. The news highlights the expansion of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility efforts to more broadly support organizations that make health and wellness possible for all.

The partnerships will support Mattress Firm's investment in better sleep for communities across the country as each partner represents a different facet of health and well-being. Mattress Firm has provided a $50,000 grant for each partner to use toward their efforts.

"We understand the immense value that philanthropic efforts have on the communities where we live and work," said John Eck, President and CEO of Mattress Firm. "Mattress Firm is committed to helping people sleep well so they live well, and these three incredible organizations will help us do just that by highlighting the important relationship that food, mental health and sleep have on our overall well-being."

The grants will further each organization in support of their mission:

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) will use the $50,000 grant as a contribution to their Hearts and Minds program, which offers education and resources to help participants better manage mental and physical health conditions, medications, and using nutrition and physical activity as a treatment tool.

Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) will use the $50,000 grant to continue their efforts in the fight for food equity, to ensure food is healthy, sustainable, high-quality and culturally relevant in the communities we live and work in.

JDRF (formerly known as the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) will use the $50,000 grant to increase education and awareness on the importance of sleep and how it can support overall health for those living with type 1 diabetes and their families.

"NAMI values our partnership with Mattress Firm and their support for our Hearts and Mind Program." said Daniel H. Gillison Jr., NAMI CEO. "We applaud their focus on health and wellness. There is no health without mental health, and sleep is a key component of both. This partnership will help NAMI continue to provide needed local support, education and connection ― so no one feels alone in their struggle."

"We are grateful for forward-thinking partners like Mattress Firm who are committed to health equity and making wellness a reality for all families," said Nancy E. Roman, President and CEO of Partnership for a Healthier America. "Having access to high-quality food and promoting healthy sleep helps communities and individuals thrive."

"More than 1.8 million people in the United States are impacted by type 1 diabetes, and many experience sleep problems," said Katie Doyle, JDRF AVP of Corporate Development. "Through this new partnership with Mattress Firm, we can expand our community education of the importance of sleep and its positive health impacts."

To further support these partners, Mattress Firm will be encouraging customers to donate through monthly point-of-sale (POS) donations. Customers across the country can opt to make a monetary contribution during their in-store checkout, and 100 percent of the money raised will be donated to the respective organization beginning with JDRF through April 30, then again in July and in November for National Diabetes Awareness Month. NAMI will receive donations in May during Mental Health Month, in September and December. Contributions will be donated to PHA in June and during World Hunger Month in October.

Mattress Firm Public Relations

About Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm, the nation's largest omni-channel mattress specialty retailer, has been helping solve America's sleep problems for more than 90 years through our family of brands. Every one of our more than 6,500 passionate Sleep Experts are driven by a common purpose: to change people's lives through better sleep. Whether browsing online or in one of our 2,300+ stores, our highly trained team provides personalized service and advice to help customers choose the right mattress and bedding products based on their unique needs. Our expertly curated selection of products include leading brands such as Beautyrest®, Nectar®, Sealy®, Serta®, Simmons®, Sleepy's® Stearns & Foster®, Tempur-Pedic®, Tuft & Needle®, tulo®, and Purple®. Mattress Firm supports local and national charities through product and monetary donations and offers employee volunteering opportunities to serve their communities. No matter the time of night, Mattress Firm wants to help people get the sleep they deserve. Our Sleep.com website provides expert advice and helps people explore the health benefits of quality sleep, and the Sleep.com app provides free sleep tracking and personalized insights to improve sleep.

Achieve your best sleep by visiting MattressFirm.com, and learn more on the Mattress Firm Newsroom and by following @MattressFirm on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About National Alliance on Mental Illness

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness. Join the conversation at nami.org | facebook.com/nami | instagram.com/namicommunicate | twitter.com/namicommunicate #Together4MH

About Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA)

Partnership for a Healthier America is the premier national nonprofit organization working to create lasting, systemic changes that transform the food landscape in pursuit of health equity. PHA develops evidence-based approaches that are implemented in partnership with the private sector, nonprofits, and government, leveraging PHA's assets and the partner's knowledge to accelerate the pace of transformation.

About JDRF

JDRF's mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent, and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than $2.5 billion in research funding since our inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a national stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, policymakers, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout the United States and our five international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement, and our vision of a world without T1D. For more information, please visit jdrf.org or follow us on Twitter (@JDRF), Facebook (@myjdrf), and Instagram (@jdrfhq).

