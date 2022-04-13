Nature Made® Introduces Wellblends™ a Curated Line of Products to Help Consumers Balance Their Wellness Cycle of Sleep, Stress, and Immune Health

Nature Made Wellblends offers 13 scientifically developed blends of ingredients to help achieve the balance needed to live a healthier life

WEST HILLS, Calif., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature Made, the leading vitamin and supplement brand providing quality, science-backed solutions for more than 50 years, announced today the launch of Wellblends, a complete line of 13 scientifically curated health products to keep the wellness cycle of sleep, stress, and immune health in balance.† Backed by science and informed by the needs of consumers, Nature Made Wellblends was developed to support the complex interplay between sleep, stress, and immune health, with curated solutions targeted to specific needs.

Nature Made Wellblends is a complete line of 13 scientifically curated health products to keep the wellness cycle of sleep, stress, and immune health in balance. (PRNewswire)

Our health is composed of multiple interconnected systems in the body working in tandem and keeping these systems—particularly sleep, stress, and immune health—in balance is essential for achieving wellness. Yet, recent studies indicate that the majority of Americans are currently experiencing issues related to excessive stress, disrupted sleep, and impaired immune function. In fact, 77% of Americans report feeling that stress affects their physical health1 and 70 million Americans suffer from sleep issues.2 Further complicating matters, the issues impacting one's ability to get quality sleep, manage stress, and support a healthy immune system can be unique to each individual.

Understanding the challenges consumers face in balancing their wellness cycle, scientists at Nature Made refined the dose of each carefully selected ingredient included in the Wellblends portfolio to address specific needs—whether looking to proactively support the immune system, seeking help focusing throughout the day, or wanting a restful night of sleep.

Sleep. Everyone has unique needs when it comes to their sleep. The Nature Made Wellblends range of sleep products are curated with ingredients to address specific sleep issues—from falling back to sleep to staying asleep longer and everything in between. †

Stress. Stress affects everyone differently. Nature Made Wellblends includes targeted blends to help reduce stress, build up mental and physical energy or find focus. †

Immune Health. The immune system is the first line of defense and supports your general wellbeing. The Nature Made Wellblends immune health products come in various forms to deliver a curated blend of key immune support nutrients to help you keep feeling your best.†

"Over the past two years consumers have placed an even greater focus on health and wellness than ever before, with a clear emphasis on sleep, stress and immune health," said Rhonda Hoffman, Chief Marketing Officer at Pharmavite, makers of Nature Made. "Rooted in the intersection of the scientific and consumer insight that these areas of our health are not only deeply connected but critical in achieving overall wellness, Nature Made Wellblends offers consumers a unique set of science-based solutions that can be tailored to their specific needs."

Offering consumers an array of product forms from capsules and gummies to powders and fast-dissolves, Nature Made Wellblends is currently available at Target, Amazon, and NatureMade.com, and will be available at major retailers nationwide over the next several months. To learn more and shop the line of Nature Made Wellblends products, consumers can visit NatureMade.com/Wellblends.

About Pharmavite LLC

Pharmavite is a pioneer in the health and wellness industry, earning the trust of consumers, healthcare professionals and retailers by developing innovative vitamin and supplement solutions backed by science that adhere to strict manufacturing practices. Through its Nature Made®, EQUELLE®, MegaFood ®, Nurish by Nature Made® and Uqora brands, Pharmavite is dedicated to helping people live healthier, more vital lives. Based in California, Pharmavite is a subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Visit www.Pharmavite.com and follow us on LinkedIn for the latest news and information about Pharmavite and its brands.

About Nature Made

Nature Made® is the leading national vitamin and supplement broadline brand, with 50 years of delivering high quality products that are backed by science. Ranked as the #1 Pharmacist Recommended vitamin and supplement brand*, Nature Made was first to earn the United States Pharmacopeia's (USP) Verified Dietary Supplement mark for many of its products – independent verification that products meet stringent quality criteria for purity and potency. Visit www.NatureMade.com for the latest news and offerings and follow us on Facebook (@naturemade), Instagram (@naturemadevitamins) and TikTok (@naturemadevitamins).

† These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

1. Pharmavite Quantitative Stress Attitudes & Usage Study, n=1,000, Sept 2020.

2. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Perceived Insufficient Rest or Sleep Among Adults—United States, 2008. Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report 58:1179

*Based on a survey of pharmacists who recommend branded vitamins and supplements

