NOÉMIE LAUNCHES A NEW LINE OF ELEGANT AND LUXURIOUS ELECTRONICS ACCESSORIES TO COMPLEMENT THE GLAMOROUS GO GETTERS' LIFESTYLE

NOÉMIE LAUNCHES A NEW LINE OF ELEGANT AND LUXURIOUS ELECTRONICS ACCESSORIES TO COMPLEMENT THE GLAMOROUS GO GETTERS' LIFESTYLE

Noémie Unveils New Accessories to Complement the Apple iPhone®, AirPods®, and AirTag™ Devices

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based Noémie continues to craft must-have electronics accessories for those that live an exciting, on-the-go lifestyle. Following the introduction of their first product, the Napa crossbody phone case, in September 2021, Noémie unveiled several new luxurious case accessories today, including the Sawtelle, Cardiff, Richmond, and Brentwood to complement users' personal devices.

New Noémie accessories (PRNewswire)

Incorporating genuine leather and high artisanship, the new Noémie products offer a sleek and fashion-forward look without sacrificing a device's protection or functionality. The new range of accessories comes in classic colorways, including black, white, and brown, alongside distinct gold and black hardware. Delivering both luxury and utility, the Noémie product line allows for hands-free use while making a bold, chic statement.

The Cardiff ($59.99) is the ideal accessory for those that need a little more room to hold their credit cards and personal effects alongside their phone case.

Made with genuine leather, this expanded pouch pairs perfectly with other Noémie products

Includes hooks for easy attaching to Noémie Napa crossbody phone cases

Comes with an easy-to-use zipper for an extra level of security and convenience

Incorporates a soft, yet strong microfiber interior lining for durability and protection from scratches

The sleek Brentwood case ($49.99) offers additional storage for those small but often needed items, all within a very chic, elegant form factor for those always on the go.

Made with genuine leather and perfectly pairs with other Noémie products

Includes carabiner for easy attaching to Noémie Napa crossbody phone cases

Provides an easy-to-use zipper for an extra level of security and convenience

Features a soft yet strong microfiber interior lining for durability and protection from scratches

For individuals prone to accidental bumps and drops, the Richmond case ($39.99) provides a rugged, hard shell to protect AirPods all day long

Boasts a hard polycarbonate shell protects to protect in-ear headphones

Made with genuine leather accents, giving it a nice look and finish

Offers a clip to fasten to other devices and accessories securely

The Sawtelle ($29.99) is an excellent accessory for those who want to keep track of their most essential belongings, whether for their luggage, handbag, or keys.

Offers a leather pouch to house an AirTag device securely and discretely

Includes a secure snap to ensure an AirTag does not slip out

Incorporates a ring clip so it can easily be fastened to valuables for easy tracking

Available for orders starting today, the new Noémie line of accessories will create a unique yet unified aesthetic that complements the style and elegance of those always on the go. What's more, for those that have not upgraded their phone just yet, Noémie will be releasing Napa crossbody phone cases for the iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Pro models later this Spring.

For more information on Noémie and its latest products, be sure to visit www.bynoemie.com. As always, Noémie offers free shipping for all products within the U.S. and a lifetime warranty.

To stay connected with Noémie (@stylebynoemie), be sure to follow the brand through Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest.

About Noémie:

Noémie is the next generation of sleek, stylish electronics accessories created for glamorous go-getters. Conceived in Los Angeles at the crossroads of sophistication, design, and global business, Noémie reflects our coveted coastal culture, embodying the on-the-go lifestyle with easy elegance. Luxury and utility: a super-charged power couple of seeming opposites that both meet their match in the Noémie brand vision. Our definition of luxury begins by taking the time to understand how our customers live, think, feel, work and play. Then, we curate premium materials and craftsmanship to create durable, beautiful goods shaped by those insights. Noémie's always connecting at the speed of style.

All product names, logos, and brands are the property of their respective owners.

Apple and iPhone are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.

AirPods is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.

AirTag is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.

Specifications, equipment, and release dates are subject to change without any notice or obligation on the manufacturer's part.

Retail pricing is listed only as a suggestion. Actual prices are set by retailers and are subject to change at any time.

Media Contact: MWW

NoemiePR@mww.com

www.bynoemie.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Noémie