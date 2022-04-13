Social Recommendations App Sircles Highlights the Power of Positivity

Sacramento, Calif., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As their WeFunder campaign comes to a close on April 15, the Sircles team is working harder than ever to ensure every small business has a fighting chance against the negativity and misinformation that pervades existing review sites.

A social recommendations app built entirely around the premise of bringing positivity back to the social media landscape, Sircles aims to provide a transparent and positive way for consumers to find services and businesses based on recommendations from friends, rather than reviews from strangers. The app was constructed with painstaking detail to be nearly impossible to use in a negative way, and to encourage positive behavior with a gamified, rewards-based UX.

For those owners just beginning to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, having an alternative method of showcasing their businesses and reaching their customer base could not have come at a better time.

"COVID hit everyone hard, but it was really difficult for us 'Mom & Pops,'" said Joe Ferrie, Sircles investor and owner of the Silver Dollar Saloon in Marysville, CA. "On top of everything else, having to deal with negative reviews from people who weren't customers, who'd never even been to our town¸ was frustrating, to say the least. An app that could help us tell our story our way, and that was specifically designed to bring more love and light in to the world? That was something my fellow business owners and I could really get behind."

Since the initial launch, Sircles has obtained over 25,000 users and 3.8 MILLION app opens. With more than 500 reviews averaging 4.7 stars, Sircles is primed to come onto the world stage in a big way. To discover why more than 2,400 people have invested over $2.4M into the Sircles mission, visit Sircles.com or wefunder.com/Sircles today.

