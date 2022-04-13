TOPGREENER brings convenience to the home with new Kalide Collection

IRVINE, Calif., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To continue expanding its line of innovative home upgrades, Top Greener, Inc. is excited to introduce the new Kalide Collection of dimmer light switches, fan speed controllers, and combination devices.

Previously, the options for fan speed control switches were extremely limited with only a handful of models on the market. Fan control switches eliminate the need for ceiling fan pull chains and opt instead for user-friendly, in-wall controls. In releasing the Kalide Collection, Top Greener, Inc. aims to fulfill the industry's need for a diverse selection of both dimming and fan speed control switches.

The Kalide Collection consists of 7 unique residential grade wall switches designed for dimmable lighting control, toggle lighting control, 3-speed fan control, or any combination of these technologies. The devices are designed to replace a standard wall switch to bring style and convenience to the modern home. The Kalide Collection devices are easily installed in both old and new constructions, as a neutral wire is not required for use. This expands the application possibilities for the collection, making it perfect for homeowners and DIYers as well as property owners.

The new devices also boast a crisp, clean interface that sets them apart from alternatives. Controlled with soft-gliding vertical sliders and wide-faced paddle switches, the collection offers an attractive, modern appeal. The Kalide Collection is available in a full selection of colors to match wall plates and receptacles from Top Greener, Inc. Available colors include white, black, ivory, gray, light almond, and brown. Select devices are also available in silver, gold, and nickel. With such an array of unique devices and color options, users can create a cohesive look by using matching devices all throughout their homes.

Top Greener, Inc. is a high-tech company specializing in home automation solutions.

